FORT MYERS, FLA. – Diego Cartaya was known for being the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top-ranked prospect for a couple of seasons, and now he’s moved onto creating his next chapter.
Twins aim to fix former top Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya
Catcher Diego Cartaya was rated as the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect in 2023 but then fell out of favor in the organization.
“I just think ‘prospect’ means that you’re a minor leaguer,” Cartaya said, “and I don’t want to be a minor leaguer for my whole life. I mean, it’s good that I had [recognition], but I don’t think it’s something I ever thought about.”
Cartaya, a 23-year-old catcher who was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect two years ago, was designated for assignment on Jan. 3 when they wanted to use his spot on the 40-man roster elsewhere. It was a roster move that blindsided him. About a week later, Cartaya was traded to the Twins for minor league pitcher Jose Vasquez.
He quickly and abruptly fell out of the Dodgers’ long-term plans after he struggled to hit in back-to-back seasons in the upper levels of the minor leagues. In 95 games last year, he batted .221 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI while striking out in nearly a third of his plate appearances. Defensively, he needs to improve at blocking low pitches.
The Twins have several front office staffers with ties to the Dodgers, including their director of Latin America scouting Roman Barinas, who was part of the staff that signed Cartaya out of Venezuela in 2018 for $2.5 million.
“I’m sure he probably has dealt with a lot of different things being such a high-profile young player,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Sometimes, you need to pause for a second, refocus, and go at it. I think he’s at that point, but he has tremendous ability and a good personality.”
Few reclamation projects are as young as Cartaya, another reason the Twins were intrigued when he became available.
“He can impact the game on both sides, hitting and defensively,” fellow Twins catcher Jair Camargo said. “He speaks both languages [English and Spanish]. We’re really close because of it, too. Trying to create relationships with the pitcher and feedback and all that. He’s got a really bright future.”
It was fitting when Cartaya arrived inside the Twins clubhouse earlier this month and saw his locker was situated next to Camargo. They were teammates in the Dodgers’ farm system for a couple of years and became friends. They were playing video games together in a hotel room when Camargo learned he was traded to the Twins in 2020, a deal that included Kenta Maeda and Brusdar Graterol.
“He experienced the same feelings that I had when I got traded,” Camargo said. “He was like, ‘I couldn’t believe it.’ I was like, ‘Bro, it was the same thing I had.’”
Before reporting to Twins camp, Cartaya spent a couple of weeks playing in the Venezuelan winter league. He’s young, but he knows he is already at a sink-or-swim point in his career.
“I consider us pretty fortunate to be able to work with a guy with that type of ability,” Baldelli said. “He is redefining his career at this moment, too. I think it’s an opportunity for us and our staff — eventually our minor league group — to take this guy, allow him to feel comfortable, be clear with what adjustments we think he’s fully capable of making, and then let him go work.”
Live sessions begin
The Twins started their live batting practice sessions Sunday. Jhoan Duran reached 100 mph with his fastball, according to the stadium’s scoreboard. Pablo López, who hit 96 mph with his fastball, and Zebby Matthews both worked two “innings” and threw around 40 pitches. Joe Ryan, who had a season-ending shoulder injury last year, threw 20 pitches.
Ryan “is in an ideal space,” Baldelli said. “After what he dealt with last year and where he is now, I think everyone is very, very happy to see him throwing the ball.”
DeJong to Nats
Veteran infielder Paul DeJong signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Washington. The Twins were previously in talks with DeJong about a split contract, which gives players a prorated portion of their salary for time spent in the majors, according to a source.
