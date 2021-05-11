CHICAGO — The Twins activated Luis Arraez from the seven-day injured list after he recovered from concussion-like symptoms.
Arraez is hitting .291 with a home run and a .398 on-base percentage. He'll lead off and play left field here tonight against the White Sox (7:10 p.m., BSN).
Nick Gordon, who played in one game, on Thursday, was sent back to St. Paul. He was 1-for-2 with two steals in his major league debut.
Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field against righthander Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37).
The White Sox lead the American League Central at 19-13, seven games ahead of the Twins (12-20).
TWINS LINEUP
Luis Arraez, LF
Josh Donaldson, 3B
Nelson Cruz, DH
Max Kepler, CF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Trevor Larnach, RF
Willians Astudillo, 1B
Andrelton Simmons, SS
Ben Rortvedt, C
WHITE SOX LINEUP
Tim Anderson, SS
Adam Eaton, RF
Yoan Moncada, 3B
Jose Abreu, 1B
Yermin Mercedes, DH
Yasmani Grandal, C
Andrew Vaughn, LF
Leury Garcia, CF
Nick Madrigal, 2B