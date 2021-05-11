CHICAGO — The Twins activated Luis Arraez from the seven-day injured list after he recovered from concussion-like symptoms.

Arraez is hitting .291 with a home run and a .398 on-base percentage. He'll lead off and play left field here tonight against the White Sox (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Nick Gordon, who played in one game, on Thursday, was sent back to St. Paul. He was 1-for-2 with two steals in his major league debut.

Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field against righthander Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37).

The White Sox lead the American League Central at 19-13, seven games ahead of the Twins (12-20).

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Trevor Larnach, RF

Willians Astudillo, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Yermin Mercedes, DH

Yasmani Grandal, C

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Leury Garcia, CF

Nick Madrigal, 2B