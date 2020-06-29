The Twins released their “summer training” roster Monday, with 59 of a possible 60 players in the team's player pool.

The team reports Wednesday and will begin workouts at Target Field on Friday.

The team’s 40-man roster is joined by an initial 19-player taxi squad, leaving one spot open for an addition down the line. Players can be moved back and forth from the active roster to the taxi squad.

Teams will have a 30-player roster by Opening Day, which is either July 23 or July 24. The remaining players will train at another site in the Twin Cities.

The 40-man roster includes pitchers Jorge Alcala, Homer Bailey, Jose Berrios, Dakota Chalmers, Tyler Clippard, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Rich Hill, Zack Littell, Kenta Maeda, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Sean Poppen, Taylor Rogers, Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer, Cody Stashak, Lewis Thorpe and Matt Wisler.

Catchers are Willians Astudillo, Alex Avila and Mitch Garver.

Infielders are Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez, Travis Blankenhorn, Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano.

Outfielders are Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Gilberto Celestino, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, LaMonte Wade and Nelson Cruz.

Pitchers Fernando Romero (visa issues) and Michael Pineda (serving 39 more days of a suspension) are on the suspended list.

The other 19 invited are pitchers Jhoulys Chacin, Sam Clay, Edwar Colina, Danny Coulombe, Ryan Garton, Cory Gearrin and Caleb Thielbar; catchers Juan Graterol, Ryan Jeffers and Tomas Telis; infielders Royce Lewis, Drew Maggi, Jack Reinheimer, Wilfredo Tovar and Zander Wiel; and outfielders Lane Adams, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker.

Nate Dammann will be the quality control coach and Pete Maki the bullpen coach. They replace Bill Evers and Bob McClure, who will sit the season out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.