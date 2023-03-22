Thursday, March 23

1. Minnesota Orchestra: It's been over 20 years since Russian-born pianist Olga Kern won America's premier piano competition, the Van Cliburn. Yet this week's concerts mark her long overdue Minnesota Orchestra debut. She'll take on the grand drama of Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto, the centerpiece of a program that includes a 2017 work by English composer Hannah Kendall, "The Spark Catchers," and Robert Schumann's richly evocative "Rhenish" Symphony. Also making his local debut is German conductor Christoph Konig. (11 a.m., also 8 p.m. Fri. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$104, minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Also: TV personality Nick Cannon hosts the so-called Future Superstar Tour with up-and-coming pop and hip-hop acts including Big Boss Vette, Symba, Jilly and Hitman Holla (6 p.m. the Fillmore, all ages, $35); Australian alt-rock band the Church of "Under the Milky Way" fame counts singer/bassist Steve Kilbey as its only original member left but still sounds vibrant on its new album "The Hypnogogue" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $35-$50); "Good Time" singer Niko Moon, who comes across like a Nashville-fried Jason Mraz, brings the breezy country party (7 p.m. Varsity, $15 and up); Krasno/Moore Project pairs two jam-band vets, namely Eric Krasno of Soulive and Lettuce and Stanton Moore of Galactic (7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$55); San Francisco psychedelic rock and avant-garde mainstays the Residents are on tour marking their 50th anniversary (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $32-$37); British transplant and uke advocate Katy Vernon steps back into solo gigging (7 p.m. KJ's Hideaway, $10).

Friday, March 24

2. Boiled in Lead: Yes, it's a week after St. Patrick's Day but Minnesota's most enduring Celtic punk band is celebrating its 40th anniversary, an occasion worth noting whether on the greenest of days or not. In 1983, founder/bassist Drew Miller cranked up the volume on traditional Irish folk music and a Twin Cities institution was born. Guitarist/singer Todd Menton has been on board since almost the beginning. Sadly, violinist David Stenshoel died in 2021, but BiL has a guest violinist, a new drummer and the same old spirit. Also appearing are the Twins of Franklin and the Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band. (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls. $20-$30, theparkwaytheater.com)

3. J.I.D.: With rap heroes Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and Lil Wayne lending their voices and support on his new/third album, "The Forever Story" — issued via J. Cole's Dreamville label — this word-needling Atlanta rapper is earning respect while also racking up viral hits, including "Surround Sound" and "151 Rum." Pop audiences also know him from Imagine Dragons' hit TV theme "Enemy." He's stepping up to bigger venues with festivals and arenas in sight, and he has blues-rooted St. Louis rapper and frequent collaborator Smino on tour with him. (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., resale tickets only, fillmoreminneapolis.com)

Also: Mexico City's cumbia sonidera specialists Los Ángeles Azules are the latest in a line of popular Mexican dance bands playing Minneapolis' Hennepin Avenue theaters (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, $99 & up); veteran California guitar slinger Tommy Castro returns boasting current Blues Awards for entertainer of the year and album of the year for the sterling "Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town," with the locally loved Corey Stevens opening (8 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $28-$38); the Roots & Boots Tour features '90s country favorites Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $39 and up); Minneapolis garage-pop darling John Freeman and his band the Magnolias play their first show of the 2020s to mark the 35th anniversary of their classic Twin/Tone LP "For Rent" (8 p.m. Brit's Pub, free); Massachusetts jammers Lettuce return to the Mainroom the night ahead of a Windy City date with the Chicago Philharmonic (9 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$50); bluesy and high-energy Twin Cities roots-rockers the Mae Simpson Band settle in at the Dakota (6:30 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$30).

Saturday, March 25

4. Inhaler: This young, earnest and anthemic Irish rock quartet made a big splash at Texas' South by Southwest conference last week and has an even bigger year ahead, with opening slots for Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles and festival gigs at Reading and Outside Lands. Comparisons to fellow U.K. rock brooders U2 and Snow Patrol apply, but their just-released second album, "Cuts & Bruises," shows their own uniquely polished and more dance-driven energy developing, too. L.A. trio Sun Room opens. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $26, axs.com)

5. Ingrid Andress: The Michigan-born, Colorado-reared country singer has opened Twin Cities concerts for Keith Urban and Dan + Shay. She was super-emotional at the latter show in 2021, partly because her parents, who live in Grand Marais, Minn., were there. Her debut album led to three Grammy nominations for hits like "Heart Like Mine" and "Lady Like." Her second album, 2022's "Good Person," finds her in a modern pop vein except for "Wishful Drinking," her Nashville hit with Sam Hunt. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$40, axs.com)

Also: Tease out your hair (if you still have some) for the big-hair doubleheader of "Cherry Pie"-loving Warrant, fronted by ex-Lynch Mob singer Robert Mason, and guitar goddess Lita Ford of "Kiss Me Deadly" fame (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $29 and up); veteran Minnesota music man Paul Metsa reads poetry from his new book "Alphabet Jazz," sings and answers questions from journalist Andrea Swensson. Read an interview with Metsa in Friday's Star Tribune. (7:30 p.m. Woman's Club, $35-$65); Americana-tinged rock songwriter Joe Fahey celebrates the release of another record, "Baker's Cousin," with openers Street Hassle and Southern Resident Killer Whales (7 p.m. Driftwood Char Bar, $5); there's a unique chance to hear rustic, down-and-out acoustic folk/blues master Charlie Parr in a room with silverware and a cheese plate (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); young, riot-grrrly blasters Vial are hosting a single-release party with boisterous openers Surly Grrly, Unturned and more (7:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15); Scotland's cutely named Red Hot Chili Pipers, who interpret the rock of Queen and Coldplay with bagpipes, return (7:30 p.m. Ordway, $49-$70); "Elvira" harmonizers Oak Ridge Boys celebrate the 40th anniversary of their hit "American Made" (8:30 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, $35-$58); Nashville indie singer Chase Matthew is known for the much-streamed "County Line" (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $25 and up); the R Factor, Minnesota's favorite variety act, salutes the Jackson Family — Michael, Janet and the J5 (4 & 7 p.m. Crooners, $25-$45); Britrock-y Minneapolis quartet Two Harbors has a long-overdue album in the works and is ramping/amping back up with Manias (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder Theater, $10-$15); roots-rocky southern Minnesota native Fimone returns from Nashville and pairs up with kindred bluegrass pickers the Foxgloves (8 p.m. Green Room, $15-$20).

Sunday, March 26

6. Yo La Tengo: An indie-rock institution nearing its 40th anniversary, the New Jersey trio burns bright again on its latest album, "This Stupid World." The record was mostly made live without an outside producer and shows off the band's core blend of minimalist, fuzzed-out experimentation and classic Kinks and Velvets song-hook mastery. As it often does, the group is splitting its current tour dates into two different sets/moods with no opener, some fun covers and lots of old favorites thrown in. Be thankful to still have YLT around. (8 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$35, axs.com)

7. Keshi: Like his fellow suburban Texas native Conan Gray, this 28-year-old pop strummer has turned an alienated youth and dream-big attitude into a series of viral hits that tenderly preach positive messages of self-love and inclusivity to his young audience. His Vietnamese roots have also helped turn him into one of America's biggest exports to Asia upon the release of his second album, "Gabriel." But first he's touring the States with Deb Never and James Ivey as openers. (7 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., all ages, $57, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Fresh off issuing their well-received debut album, the Scarlet Goodbye with ex-Soul Asylum vet Dan Murphy and Jeff Arundel take on Icehouse with old pal Willie Wisely opening (7 p.m., $12); born out of a global music ministry developed between Minneapolis and South Africa, the 29:11 International Exchange Choir has performed with the Minnesota Orchestra and at Paisley Park and will now land at the Dakota (7 p.m., $30-$40); Oshkosh's Kate Voss & the Hot Sauce deliver a vintage look and sound (4:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); rowdy rockers Kai Brewster's Millions try out the Green Room (7 p.m., free).

Monday, March 27

Philadelphia's Caracara explores sobriety and freedom on its sophomore album, last year's "New Preoccupations," with echoes of '90s alt-rock (8 p.m. Turf Club, $16-$18); Minneapolis street-parade band the Brass Messengers are playing for World Music Monday (7:30 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles #34 Minneapolis, $10); it's an alt-twangy night at the Dakota with locals J.E. Sunde and Pit Stop (7 p.m., $15-$20).

Tuesday, March 28

8. Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Paul Simon introduced this terrific South African a cappella ensemble when he took us to "Graceland." That was back in 1985, but the group had already been around for 20 years. LBM has since collaborated with Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton and Josh Groban, among others, and collected five Grammys. Now led by Tommy Shabalala (son of founder Joseph Shabalala), the highly entertaining nine-man group — featuring mostly brothers and cousins — dazzles with their dancing as well as their vocals. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$60, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Hip-hop-infused K-pop stars Epik High from Seoul were the first Korean act booked at the Coachella fest and are now one of the first to hit the Fillmore in Minneapolis (6:30 p.m., $50); British folk-rock mainstay and '80s alterna-star Robyn Hitchcock is back on tour touting his first album in five years, "Shufflemania!" featuring such guests as Johnny Marr, Sean Ono Lennon and Kelley Stoltz, the latter of whom opens alongside DJ Jake Rudh (8 p.m. Turf Club, $25).

Wednesday, March 29

9. Snarky Puppy: The jazzy Dallas jam band led by bassist Michael League got carried away in a good way on last year's epic, Grammy-winning "Empire Central." Recorded live at a Dallas event space in front of an audience, the expansive 16-track, 94-minute, double album touches on 1970s styled jazz fusion, some Parliament-Funkadelic-influenced funk, classic horn-punctuated jazz-soul and some roof-raising arena-rock guitar solos on "RL's," the longest track. In short, "Empire Central" is jazzy noodling at its most accessible. Founded in 2004 at University of North Texas, the Fam, as the collective dubs itself, has about 19 members these days but more than 40 musicians have been involved over the course of 14 albums, which have led to five Grammys. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $35-$50, axs.com)

10. Danilo Perez: The Grammy-winning Panamanian pianist joins drummer Brian Blade and bassist John Patitucci in a tribute to saxophone giant Wayne Shorter, who died on March 2. The three top-shelf jazz musicians were not only members of Shorter's quartet but they saluted him on their own 2015 album, "Children of the Light." It's an adventurous, knotty and rewarding album featuring 11 Shorter-like shape-shifting compositions. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Cultish British metal vets Satan are back in action spreading their hellfire with appropriately picked California openers Night Demon (8 p.m. Turf Club, $20); Americana singer/guitarist Jackie Greene, who did stints in the Black Crowes and Phil Lesh & Friends, arrives with his own band (8 p.m. Fine Line, $29.50-$45); ex-Big Wu guitarist and God Johnson leader Jason Fladager is back leading Flat Top (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15); L.A. throwback metal showband Steel Panther is touring again with Crobot (7:30 p.m., the Fillmore, $30).