Following the arctic cold last week, Minnesotans are finally getting spoiled with some warmer weather.
Not a record, but parts of Minnesota hit 59 degrees Sunday
Spring-like warmth arrived around the state.
Spring-like weather arrived in Minnesota on Sunday with temperatures well above average. The Twin Cities recorded a high of 48 degrees Sunday afternoon. But Fairmont, St. James and Madison won out for the warmest spots in Minnesota, hitting 59 degrees.
Even in the warmest areas, Sunday’s highs were shy of breaking records, said Mike Griesinger, a lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. A handful of times over the years, Minneapolis has seen 50 degrees or higher on Feb. 23.
Areas like Duluth with more snow on the ground, Griesinger said, reported cooler temperatures on Sunday, in the upper 30s to low 40s.
“This time of year, it all depends on what your snow depth is,” he said. “When you get that big snow depth, it gets a lot harder to warm up.”
Across Minnesota, temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average are expected to continue through Friday. Some areas in southwest Minnesota could reach 60 degrees for the first time this year.
Still, Griesinger warned: “We’re not done with winter yet. There’s always a chance a cold system will bring more snow.”
But on a more hopeful note, he added, “At least we’re done with that arctic cold, those zero-degree highs, that’s done.”
