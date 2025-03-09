Last year was a tough one for Twin Cities trees, with pests, drought and storms toppling giants and leaving holes in the green canopy.
Lost a tree last year? Twin Cities foresters offer advice for replanting
Suburban foresters offer advice on what to do after the emerald ash borer, drought and severe storms took down trees across the Twin Cities last year.
But spring is on the horizon. And now, suburban foresters say, is the time to start planning for replanting.
“It’s just a great time to think about it and get those low-cost options to replace our canopy,” said Michael Bahe, natural resources manager for St. Louis Park. “That’s what we’re all working on.”
Tree crews in the Twin Cities suburbs were especially busy last year. Severe storms followed years of drought, just as emerald ash borer damage was approaching a predicted peak. Some trees fell down. Others were removed. And many leafy neighborhoods were left looking a little more sparse.
So, with city tree sales beginning, suburban foresters are offering advice on how homeowners can help revive the landscape.
How do you get started?
Tree experts offer different approaches to suit different homeowners' preferences.
Bahe suggests homeowners “replant trees as soon as possible,” noting it takes years for younger trees to grow. If you lost decades-old trees that provided lots of shade, he suggests planting multiple trees, in varying species.
Plymouth City Forester Paul Buck offers a piece of advice that he acknowledges sounds weird coming from someone in his position: “A lot of times, I tell people to take maybe a season or two to look at their yard again.”
Then, think about what you want from a new tree: Do you want shade? Do you want flowers? Do you want fall colors? Do you want a plant that provides a little privacy, blocking part of your home from view? How much space do you have? How tall do you want a new tree to be?
How do you decide which tree to plant?
“That is almost like asking people, ‘What’s your favorite tree?‘” Buck jokes.
A growing number of cities have forestry departments that offer suggestions for species that grow well in their area. Many suggest replacements for ash trees, which have been devastated by the invasive emerald ash borer. Some list trees that that provide food or shelter for pollinators. Some now try to feature less-common species, with hopes that diversifying the tree canopy will minimize the losses, if another bug or disease comes along.
“Don’t be afraid to stand out and be the one who starts a trend,” said Buck, echoing Bahe’s thoughts about the importance of tree diversity.
Bahe suggests people get a soil sample from the spot where they hope to plant the new tree. He recommends testing offered by the University of Minnesota.
“Once you get that soil test back, if you bring it to your local nursery, they’ll be more than happy to help you match a tree species with your soil type and location,” Bahe said.
St. Louis Park and Plymouth are among the cities running spring tree sales, with pick-ups scheduled in May.
What about the trees you still have?
Spring and summer are common times for people to take stock of their surviving trees.
Buck tends to get lots of questions from people who want to know if the insects surrounding their trees are harmful or merely a nuisance.
Bahe hears from people who are noticing defects in their trees “but not all defects mean the tree is dangerous.”
When in doubt, both recommend consulting an arborist who is trained to treat trees. Some cities license arborists. Both Bahe and Buck have sent people to TreesAreGood.org, a website run by the International Society of Arboriculture, which offers a database that people can use to find qualified tree companies in their area.
What if I miss spring planting?
Both foresters say: Don’t panic.
Buck tends to recommend planting evergreens early in the year to give them time to get acclimated to their new spots before winter. But many other trees do well if they’re planted when temperatures start to drop in the fall, typically around early or mid-September.
Bahe said, “It’s a really good time to plant and, often times, there are good deals at the end of the season.”
