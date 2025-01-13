Twin Cities transit agencies expand on-demand ride services in the suburbs

Of course, the five vans will take riders who use an app or phone to book a trip to any destination within the service boundary; getting on another bus or mode of transit is not required. The Woodbury service area includes East Ridge and Woodbury high schools, M Health Fairview Sports Center, Woodwinds Hospital, the Woodbury YMCA and the Woodbury Lakes and Tamarack Village shopping centers. Micro also will serve parts of Lake Elmo and Oakdale.