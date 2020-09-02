Photo by Chad Peterson.

The mainstage and the normally tan façade of the Children’s Theatre were bathed in deep red lights Tuesday night. Red lights also flooded the frontages and innards of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the Guthrie, and a host of other playhouses and performing arts venues in Minnesota and across the nation.

Individual Twin Cities artists such as hair and makeup designer Paul Bigot and performer Sasha Andreev posted pictures of their houses lit red.

It was all part of #RedAlertRestart, an effort to raise awareness about the impact of the pandemic on performing arts institutions and the artists and artisans they employ.

In 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available, the arts and culture sector accounted for 4.5% of GD, or $877.8 billion — nearly a trillion dollars — in economic activity, according the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The sector employed 5.1 million people, the overwhelming majority of whom lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Some have lost their homes and their lives.

“Certain sections of the live entertainment community are just devastated,” Andreev said. “Artists tend to be resilient and we’re used to challenges and difficult times, but this has put a whole new strain on our ability to be resourceful. Even the side gigs and the backup jobs have dried up.”

The attention-grabbing initiative also seeks legislative help, and is meant to support the RESTART Act, introduced in Congress to provide relief for the live events industry.