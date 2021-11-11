MyTalk 107.1, the Twin Cities station that specializes in pop culture and women's issues, has won one of radio's biggest prizes.

The station was named Large Market Station of the Year Wednesday during the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Radio Awards.

A Marconi is one of the highest honors in the radio industry. It the first win for MyTalk, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.

"I think the Marconis recognized a commitment to listeners in untraditional times," said Dan Seeman, a vice president and market manager for St. Paul-based Hubbard Radio, which owns the station.

Seeman cited MyTalk's role in raising funds for the Neighborhood Development Center following George Floyd's death.

Hubbard employees celebrated the victory with a taco bar.

Other nominees in the category came from markets in Long Island, Milwaukee, Norfolk and Cincinnati.

MyTalk was the only Minnesota winner, but several other radio stations were nominated in various categories. That list includes KSTP-1500 ESPN, which was a finalist for the podcasts "Garage Logic" and "Purple Play," as well as for AM Station of the Year.

Also earning nominations: St. Cloud's KKJM, which plays contemporary Christian music, and the Twin Cities' WJJY, which features an adult contemporary format.