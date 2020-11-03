Voter turnout on Tuesday isn’t the only thing setting presidential Election Day records. So are temperatures across Minnesota.

The mercury at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit 72 degrees at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, making it the warmest reading ever on a day when citizens went to the polls to vote for a U.S. president. That beat the old mark of 71 degrees in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected to office. Election Day was on Nov. 4 that year.

“If you are waiting outside to vote, you could not ask for a better day,” said Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

The 72-degree reading was just 2 degrees short of the record Nov. 3. But the daily record of 74 degrees set in 1979 and 2008 was still within reach, said Lisa Schmit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

“It’s going to be a race” to get there, she said.

The summertime like warmth pushed St. Cloud, Minn., into the record books, too. The temperature at 1 p.m. Tuesday was 70 degrees. That was the warmest reading ever on a day a president was up for election. The reading shattered the old mark of 66 degrees set in 2008.

Eau Claire, Wis., also was knocking on the door of a presidential Election Day record, Schmit said.

Small towns across Minnesota could also set maximum highs for the day and for a presidential election, Boulay said. The climatology office relies on hundreds of volunteers across the state to take readings, and often they are not turned in until the following day.

“It’s possible we will see records,” Boulay said.

Records or not, “70 in November is a gift.,” he said.

With earlier sunsets — on Tuesday it goes down at 4:58 p.m. — it’s tough to get much warmer. That did happen in 1999 when the warmest reading ever for the month of November occurred. The mercury hit 77 on Nov. 8 and that was followed by three more record highs from the 8th to the 13th, Boulay said.

Balmy conditions will continue in the metro area through the rest of the week, with highs under sunny skies near 70 degrees on Wednesday and Friday and in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Saturday.

“It’s a nice treat in November after a cold October,” Schmit said.

More November-like temperatures and a chance for rain or snow return Monday, the National Weather Service said.