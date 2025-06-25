Twin Cities ‘serial fraudster’ given 7 years in prison for cheating business out of $1.2M

A Twin Cities man with a long history of financial scheming has been sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding an electronics manufacturing business.
Thomas Thanh Pham, 53, of Burnsville was “a serial fraudster who has demonstrated that he will not stop until he is stopped,” read a post-sentencing statement Monday from Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.
U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen, in handing down the sentence for wire fraud that includes three years of supervised release, said that Pham has “proven [himself] to be an efficient and effective perpetrator of fraud” whose crime was “part of a skilled execution of a scheme that he has refined over decades.”
Defense attorney Hillary Parsons argued in a court filing for a sentence of no more than 4¾ years in prison, pointing out that a “sentence in this range will allow him to start paying restitution to his victim much sooner.”
Pham, as CEO of Enterprise Products, purported to provide consulting and financial services to commercial clients involved in engineering and manufacturing.
He presented himself as a broker with supposed business relationships with large, well-known companies and claimed he could arrange service agreements between an electronic manufacturing services company based in San Jose — not identified in public court records — and business affiliates in the electronics and technology sectors.
In June 2019, Pham proposed that Enterprise Products could facilitate multimillion-dollar contracts with large companies such as RetailNext, Siemens and Texas Instruments.