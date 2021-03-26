The Salvation Army is holding a final food drive event Saturday as the Twin Cities nonprofit is still short 430,000 pounds of food to meet its goal of collecting 2 million pounds.

Drop off nonperishable food items at the contactless drive-through between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Roseville headquarters at 2445 Prior Av. N.

The nonprofit is wrapping up a monthlong food drive — its largest single food drive ever — to restock its seven food pantries amid the rising hunger crisis. The food drive started March 1. If the nonprofit meets its goal of 2 million pounds, it will have enough food to fill its pantries until summer. Statewide, food shelves reported a record number of visitors in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people needing help for the first time.

The Salvation Army's Twin Cities food pantries have seen a 140% increase in the number of visitors during the pandemic. In 2020, 40% of visitors to its food pantries sought assistance for the first time.

For more details or to donate, go to 2MillionPounds.org.

KELLY SMITH