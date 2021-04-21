On what is traditionally one of the busiest dining-out days of the year, Twin Cities restaurants are offering both dine-in and takeout options for celebrating the moms in your life.

WEST METRO

Animales Barbeque Co.

Front and center on chef/owner Jon Wipfli's menu is pork shoulder coppa ("Hot off the smoker," he said) that he's pairing with roasted carrots in a lime vinaigrette, cornbread muffins, pickles, Bloody Mary mix and a shortbread crumble with lemon curd and berries. Serves four, $100. Pick up May 9.

1121 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-400-2153, animalesbarbeque.com

Arepa Bar

Chef/owner Soleil Ramirez is running Mother's Day specials at lunch and dinner on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Mother's Day weekend, including seafood soup with shrimp, mussels, whitefish, calamari and tostones ($18); parrilla venezolana (grilled beef and chicken with onions, peppers, blood sausage and chorizo and served with rice and avocado purée, $16); and a passion fruit mousse ($6). Dine-in or takeout.

920 E. Lake St. in the Midtown Global Market, 612-353-4885, arepabarmpls.com

Bacio

A family-style dine-in brunch includes salad, beignets, shrimp cocktail, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bread pudding-style French toast, eggs Benedict, bacon, sausage, glazed ham, beef brisket, risotto, strawberry shortcake, turtle cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake. Cost is $39.95 per person.

D’Amico at Home brunch includes asparagus-leek frittata.

1571 Plymouth Rd., Minnetonka, 952-544-7000, baciomn.com

Birch's on the Lake

Enjoy Long Lake views and a dine-in buffet brunch (moms get a complimentary mimosa), served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $48.95 for adults, $21.95 for kids ages 4 to 12, free for kids ages 3 and under. There's a takeout option that serves four to six, $225; order by May 6, pick up May 8.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Birchwood Cafe

The farm-to-table restaurant is playing host to Riverbend Farm owner Greg Reynolds for its annual plant sale (May 8 and May 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and the curbside a la carte brunch menu will include the kitchen's asparagus-Parmesan-millet waffle with radish butter and bacon lardons ($14.50), a spring hash (peas, ramps, asparagus and morel mushrooms, $17), avocado toast with spring pea relish ($11), a "Mom-osa" (lavender-rhubarb or blood orange, $8) and more. There's also a heat-at-home kit option that includes quiche (Lorraine or asparagus-peas-green onions), roasted potatoes and greens tossed with a rhubarb vinaigrette. Serves two to four for $45, six to eight for $80, pick up May 8.

3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Borough

Chef Ben Moenster's take-and-bake kit features spinach-peas-asparagus quiche, lox with dill pesto, a rosette with tarragon cream, cucumber salad, a grazing board (salami, pickles, olives, Cheddar crackers) and berry cheesecake. Serves two, $90. Order by May 5, pick up May 8. Dine-in brunch reservations available.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com

Chart House

The annual dine-in buffet brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) has returned to this south suburban classic, which has graced the shores of Kingsley Lake since 1968. Also back? The buffet's crab legs, prime rib, shrimp and bottomless mimosas. Cost is $54.95 for adults, $16.95 for kids ages 4 to 12, free for kids ages 3 and under.

11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville, 952-435-7156, charthouserestaurant.com

Crave

Enjoy a five-course dine-in meal (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), with options in each course. Choices include lobster frittata, prime rib, cauliflower steak with ratatouille, chicken and waffles with Cajun-style sausage gravy, sushi rolls and strawberry shortcake. Cost is $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids ages 12 and under.

Eight Twin Cities locations, craveamerica.com

Create Catering

Gather the family for a meal kit that includes ready-to-cook grilled beef tenderloin with creamy horseradish sauce, along with potato purée, roasted carrots with tarragon butter, arugula-quinoa-snap peas salad and a lemon curd-raspberry trifle. Serves six, $175. Pick up May 7.

1121 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., 612-331-3310, createcaters.com

D'Amico at Home

The catering giant has two meal kit options. Brunch features an asparagus-leek frittata, bacon and sausage, roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed salmon with lemon butter caper sauce, fresh fruit, mixed greens salad and chocolate layer cake (serves up to six, $165). The tea service includes finger sandwiches, smoked salmon-dill crêpes, grilled beef tenderloin with truffled mushrooms, strawberries with goat cheese, peach-prosciutto-mozzarella salad, petite desserts and tea (serves up to six, $185). Order by May 4, pick up May 8.

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, or 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 612-238-4444, order.damicocatering.com

Edina Grill

Order a takeout picnic that includes a ham-arugula quiche, couscous salad, potato salad, spinach-apple-bacon salad with honey-lime vinaigrette, toasted baguette with tomato bruschetta topping, four scones (raspberry-white chocolate, blueberry, apple-cinnamon) and a berry tart. Serves four, $79.95. Order by May 5, pick up May 9.

5028 France Av. S., Edina, 952-927-7933, edinagrill.com

Fhima's Minneapolis

Soak up the Art Deco splendors of the dining room with a brunch that includes a choice of lobster Benedict, prime rib, fried chicken and maple waffles or a vegan option, along with family-style servings of three-cheese frittata, hash browns, bacon, pastries, fruit, coffee and mimosas. Cost is $55 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 12 and under. There's a takeout version, too. Same price, and order by May 5 and pick up May 8.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

The Freehouse

701 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com

Italian Eatery

The dine-in "Mamma Mia" brunch (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) has a long list of a la carte options, including bacon-wrapped dates, rosemary-scented biscuit sandwiches filled with fried eggs and bacon, short rib hash, potato gnocchi with pea pesto, polenta pancakes with limoncello curd, hazelnut-topped sticky buns, and more. There's also a takeaway option, with pick up on May 8.

4724 Cedar Av. C, Mpls., 612-223-8504, italianeatery.com

Keep it Grand

Chef/owner Jamie Malone has built a meal kit menu that includes a spring salad of herbs and flowers, calamarata Carbonara with bacon and Jidori eggs and spring berries with whipped mascarpone and sugar cookies. Cost is $25 per person (from one to 12 people) and there's a long list of tempting a la carte add-ons, deviled crab salad with toasts, caviar, Island Creek oysters, salmon terrine, cognac-caramel monkey bread and even floral bouquets. Order by May 6, pick up May 8.

305 Washington Av. S., Mpls., keepitgrandmn.com

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

Keep it local with a Mother's Day French toast kit, that includes ingredients from fellow Food Building vendors, including a loaf of brioche from Baker's Field, bacon from Red Table Meat Co. and sweet lemon fromage blanc from Alemar Cheese Co. Maple-honey syrup is made with Minneapolis-made Skinny Jake's Fat Honey, and the nutmeg-scented custard mix is made with heavy cream from Autumnwood Farm in Forest Lake. Serves four, $35 (add a bottle of cava for $20). Pick up May 7, May 8 and May 9.

117 NE. 14th Av., Mpls., 612-354-5093, kieranskitchen.com

Lat14

Chef/owner Ann Ahmed and her crew will be cooking from noon to 9 p.m., offering a few special Mother's Day dishes along with the regular menu (don't miss the braised duck leg ramen, the whole fried snapper and the bacon-pineapple fried rice). Take an outdoor seat in the restaurant's giant tent.

8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-400-7910, lat14.com

The Lexington

The take-and-bake option features smoked salmon quiche, potatoes O'Brien, pull-apart sticky bread, salad and fruit with honey-lemon-poppyseed dressing. Serves four, $100. Pick up May 8 and May 9. The dine-in option (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will include eggs Benedict, smoked salmon quiche, lobster Newburg, steak and eggs, plus pancakes, bacon and crispy potatoes.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Longfellow Grill

2990 West River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-341-2112, thelowryuptown.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

Dine-in at a family-style brunch (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), with caramel rolls, fruit, salads, peel-and-eat shrimp, eggs Benedict, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham steaks, turkey and gravy, bacon, sausage, hash browns, éclairs, cookies and bars. Cost is $24.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and under.

Five Twin Cities locations, luckys13pub.com

The Lynhall

There are several take-home kits available, including a dinner with rotisserie chicken, pan-seared salmon or ham with a poached tuna-olive pasta salad, potato gratin and charred broccolini and kale (from $36 for one to $136 for four) and a brunch with frittata or quiche or a zucchini-English pea salad with grilled asparagus, breakfast potatoes and a salad (serves four, $80), both with all kinds of a la carte side dishes. Pick up May 8 or May 9 in Minneapolis. Or celebrate with a lavish, multicourse afternoon tea ($65) at the Edina location, with a dine-in menu that includes lobster-basil sandwiches, cream scones with clotted cream and jam, pistachio coffee cake, chocolate cream puffs, orange cream trifle and more. Choose from a dozen teas, and sparkling wines are available by the glass ($10-$13) and bottle ($35-$75).

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. and 3945 Market St., Edina, 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House

Reserve a table at the historic and ultra-charming Woodbury House and treat mom to a four-course tea (salad, scone, savory and dessert), available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 6 to May 9. Cost is $42 for adults ($52 for a gluten-free option), $25 for children ages 10 and under. Takeout menu varies slightly.

1632 S. Ferry St., Anoka, 763-422-4160, madhatteranoka.com

Mill Valley Kitchen

A take-and-bake brunch includes bacon-asparagus quiche or mushroom-leek quiche, roasted fingerling potatoes with lemon aioli, baked French toast, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh fruit and a mixed greens salad. Serves four, $100. Order by May 5, pick up May 8. Dine-in brunch (including patio service, weather permitting) reservations available.

3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

Monello

A brunch kit includes a Greek yogurt-berry parfait with garam masala-spiced granola, strawberry-rhubarb galettes and blueberry-lemon muffins, spinach-caramelized onion quiche, ham steaks, mixed greens salad and a cheesy potato gratin. Serves four, $110. Add a Bellini kit for $24. Order by May 6, pick up May 8. Dine-in brunch reservations also available.

1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com

NineTwentyFive

Gather 'round the brunch buffet (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), which will include charcuterie and cheese, apple-broccoli salad, chicken saltimbocca, grilled salmon with avocado salsa, wild mushroom ravioli, peel-and-eat shrimp, mussels, trout gravlax, smoked cod, buttermilk mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, tiramisu, cannoli, yogurt panna cotta, cakes and pies, juice and coffee and more. Cost is $58 for adults, $22 for kids ages 5 to 12, free for kids ages 4 and under.

925 E. Lake St. in the Hotel Landing, Wayzata, 612-356-5330, ninetwentyfive.com

P.S. Steak

There's minimal assembly for this meal kit, which features fresh berries with yogurt, baby lettuce salad, smoked pork loin with dill cream sauce, fried potatoes and ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies. Serves four, $85. Order by May 2, pick up May 8.

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

Pham's Rice Bowl

Take mom to dinner at this affordable and casual Vietnamese spot in the Midtown Global Market on May 8, and with every $10 purchase, owner Trung Pham will offer a complimentary nonalcoholic mimosa, made with pineapple juice, orange juice and ginger ale.

920 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-870-2622, phamsricebowl.com

Rainforest Cafe

The megamall's kid-friendly destination is serving (May 7, 8 and 9) a three-course dine-in menu ($35). Choose soup of the day or salad, an entree, dessert and a glass of rosé.

Mall of America, Bloomington, 952-854-7500, rainforestcafe.com

Red Cow

Order a takeout meal that includes spinach-sundried tomato quiche, breakfast meats, hash browns, caramel rolls, berry salad and fresh fruit (vegan options include Impossible Meats breakfast sausage and roasted Brussels sprouts with agave and almonds). Serves four to six, $120. Order by May 3, pick up May 8. For dine-in, the regular menu will be served and moms can receive a complimentary glass of rosé.

2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547, redcownmn.com

Restaurant Alma

Chef/owner Alex Roberts' meal kit includes spring greens salad with black truffle-buttermilk vinaigrette, roasted asparagus with fresh ricotta and a tarragon-hazelnut dressing, shiitake mushroom-spinach strata, salmon with a spicy herb marinade and red potatoes, and crème fraîche crumb cake with rhubarb jam and brown butter streusel. Serves four, $175. Order by May 6, pick up May 8. Add-ons include herb-sea salt focaccia, marinated olives, housemade ricotta and carrot-ginger mimosas.

528 SE. University Av., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Revival

Owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer are using Mother's Day to launch a new dine-in brunch service (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), featuring chicken and waffles, biscuit sandwiches and other delights. Mom gets a free mimosa on May 9. (Look for brunch to be part of the schedule when the now-under-construction St. Louis Park location opens).

4257 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-345-4516, revivalrestaurants.com

6Smith

The dine-in brunch buffet (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) will feature breads and pastries, several salads, peel-and-eat shrimp, grilled vegetables, roasted red pepper hummus, smoked salmon, short rib eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, a prime rib carving station, pineapple-glazed pork loin, lobster scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, mac and cheese, bars, cookies, cakes, pies and more. Cost is $49.95 for adults, $20.95 for kids ages 5 to 12, free for kids ages 4 and under.

294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar

Step up to the all-you-can-eat brunch, which will include ham and tenderloin carving stations, build-your-own seafood omelets, peel-and-eat shrimp, Belgian waffles, pastries, desserts and more. Cost is $38.95 for adults, $11.95 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for kids ages 4 and under. Select sushi rolls are $5, and oysters are half price.

1400 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-824-8862, stellasfishcafe.com

3 Squares

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-425-3330, 3squaresrestaurant.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

The dinner-kit-for-two option ($100) includes smoked chicken cordon bleu, ricotta gnocchi with asparagus and brown butter sauce, citrus-pickled beets salad, focaccia and a blueberry-lemon cake, and the dinner-kit-for-four option ($150) features all of the above plus prosciutto-wrapped pork, shrimp cocktail and cauliflower-fingerling potatoes in a green coconut curry sauce. Add caviar for $100. Pick up May 8.

4134 N. Hubbard Av., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

Wise Acre Eatery

Pick up the makings for mushroom-shallot quiche (pie crust courtesy of Vikings & Goddesses), plus Cheddar biscuits, lemon-dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, asparagus and mixed greens with a maple-red wine vinaigrette. $107.75, serves four. Add a half-dozen brown butter-berry muffins and lemon-poppyseed scones ($16.16) or a strawberry-rhubarb Mimosa kit ($31.01). Order by May 5, pick up May 8 and May 9.

5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreatery.com

Young Joni

The restaurant's "Family Meal" takeout program is being extended to Mother's Day and includes one of chef/owner Ann Kim's pizzas, a salad, vegetable, chicken wings, pork belly, beef short rib ssam and cookies. Serves two to three, $75. A larger option (serves four to five, $140) bumps up the menu to include two pizzas, two salads and two vegetables. Order by May 5, pick up May 7, May 8 or May 9.

165 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-345-5719, youngjoni.com

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

"Guests can dine in — hopefully, with friendly weather patio seating — or take out," said owner Patti Soskin, at breakfast (8 to 11 a.m.) and lunch and dinner (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Mothers' Day extras will include mini strawberry-rhubarb pies, rhubarb upside-down cupcakes, sweet-and-spicy shrimp Caesar salad and the return of the menu's popular "Lobsta' club" sandwich. "And a Patticake [the kitchen's signature chocolate layer cake with cream-cheese buttercream frosting] with 'We love you, Mom!' always gets the point across," said Soskin.

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000 and 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com

EAST METRO

Baldamar

There are two brunch options. The takeout version features cinnamon caramel rolls, shrimp cocktail, salad, bruschetta, prime rib, salmon Oscar, biscuits with sausage gravy, Cajun-style chicken pasta, French toast, bacon, sausage links, asparagus and raspberry cheesecake. Serves two, $79.95. Order by May 6, pick up May 9. The dine-in buffet (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will include a build-your-own pasta bar, a prime rib carving station, peel-and-eat shrimp, smoked salmon, cheesy potatoes, scrambled eggs, assorted pastries and more. Cost is $45.95 per person.

1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Crave

Enjoy a five-course dine-in meal (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), with options in each course. Some choices include lobster frittata, prime rib, cauliflower steak with ratatouille, chicken and waffles with Cajun-style sausage gravy, sushi rolls and strawberry shortcake. Cost is $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids ages 12 and under.

Eight Twin Cities locations, craveamerica.com

FoodSmith

Owners Ann and Robert Ulrich are launching a Sunday brunch service at their handsome gastropub, and using Mother's Day as the debut date.

973 S. Smith Av., West St. Paul, 651-330-0896, foodsmithpub.com

Highland Grill

771 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-690-1173, highlandgrill.com

Lake Elmo Inn

The Mother's Day "Meal Inn a Box" includes seafood Newburg, beef bourguignon, Mandarin orange salad, saffron-scented rice, vegetables, fresh fruit, baguette and New York-style cheesecake. Serves two, $80. Order by May 5, pick up May 9.

3712 Layton Av. N. (Lake Elmo Inn Event Center), Lake Elmo, 651-779-5994, lakeelmoinn.com

Lowell Inn

Step inside this charming 94-year-old inn and restaurant for a buffet brunch that includes breads, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash brown bake, Caesar salad, cranberry-Mandarin orange salad, baked cod, wild rice-stuffed chicken, beef tenderloin, cheesecake and carrot cake. Cost is $26 for adults, $18 for kids ages 4 to 12, free for children ages 3 and under.

102 N. 2nd St., Stillwater, 651-439-1100, lowellinn.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

Dine-in at a family-style brunch (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), with caramel rolls, fruit, salads, peel-and-eat shrimp, eggs Benedict, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham steaks, turkey and gravy, bacon, sausage, hash browns, éclairs, cookies and bars. Cost is $24.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids ages 5 to 12, free for kids ages 5 and under.

Five Twin Cities locations, luckys13pub.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

The takeout spread includes herb-crusted prime rib with beef au jus, and salmon with lemon beurre blanc sauce, plus cheesy au gratin potatoes, salad and dinner rolls. Serves four to six, $165. Order by May 7, pick up May 9. Add strawberry cheesecake ($20), cupcakes (four for $15) or macarons ($12 to $44).

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Myriel

Chef/owner Karyn Tomlinson's Mother's Day meal kit will include chicken (raised at Wild Acres in Pequot Lakes, Minn.) with sauce supreme, egg noodles (or brown rice for a gluten-free option) and salad. Serves four, $85. Pick up May 8. Add-ons include frittata ($18), coffee cake ($16), four caramel rolls ($20) and more, plus last-minute floral arrangements.

470 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-340-3568, myrielmn.com

Parlour

The meal kit includes a butter lettuce salad, quiche (ham-cheese or spinach-red pepper), house fries with herbed butter and cinnamon rolls. Serves four, $80. Order by May 5, pick up May 7 and May 8. Dine-in brunch reservations available.

267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

Revival

Owners Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer are using Mother's Day to launch a new dine-in brunch service (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), featuring chicken and waffles, biscuit sandwiches and other delights. Mom gets a free mimosa on May 9. (Look for brunch to be part of the schedule when the now-under-construction St. Louis Park location opens).

525 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-340-2355, revivalrestaurants.com

Tria

Brunch service (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) in the restaurant's appealing dining room starts with beignets and includes a long list of a la carte options, including sirloin and eggs, smoked salmon scramble, fried chicken and waffles, Benedicts, omelets, lemon-blueberry ricotta pancakes, ham-and-egg sandwiches on brioche, chicken pot pie and Nicoise salad. Takeout, too. Bottomless mimosas are $12.

5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com

Vinai/Union Hmong Kitchen

Build your own picnic with chef Yia Vang's a la carte menu, which offers bánh mì, chilled rice noodles with honey-turmeric dressing, curried egg salad with taro chips, pineapple pound cake with toasted coconut-tamarind caramel, strawberry-passion fruit cocktail mix, origami flowers and more. Pick up May 8 or May 9.

693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, 651-431-5285, unionhmongkitchen.com

W.A. Frost & Co.

After taking a pandemic-related pause, this historic and charming Cathedral Hill classic is reopening in stages. Dine-in weekend brunch service (Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) starts on May 8, just in time for Mother's Day.

374 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-224-5715, wafrost.com