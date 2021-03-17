As we're easing back into dining normalcy, restaurants' holiday takeout options aren't going anywhere. Whether you're a brunch family or prefer dinner, here are several options:

WEST METRO

Benedict's Morning Heroes

Pick up brunch from a place that knows brunch. Select an egg bake (ham-Gruyère, crab-asparagus, bacon-goat cheese) and then enjoy ham, cream cheese-enriched hash browns, spinach-strawberry salad, monkey bread and fruit. Serves six, $125. Pick up April 3.

845 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-923-1903, benedictswayzata.com

Birch's on the Lake

Celebrate with a to-go brunch that features peel-and-eat shrimp, trout pâté, deviled eggs, wedge salad, ham, beef tenderloin, a mushroom-spinach breakfast casserole, Gruyère-enriched hash browns, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, bacon and cupcakes. Serves four to six, $185. Order by April 1, pick up April 3.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Borough

Dinner's centerpiece is marinated lamb slices, served with pita, hummus, dill dressing, cucumber-feta salad and baby kale salad. Start with chorizo-filled deviled eggs, roasted and spiced nuts, olives and pickles. Dessert? Cookies. Serves two, $85. Order by March 30, pick up April 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

A vegetable quiche is among the brunch offerings from D’Amico Catering.

730 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com

Brasa

Let chef Alex Roberts and his crew do the cooking, with mustard- and cider-glazed ham, braised lamb shanks with a poblano-onion gravy, smashed red potatoes, glazed carrots, salad, dinner rolls and pineapple upside-down cake. Serves two ($60) or four ($120). Pick up April 3 at Brasa Commissary Kitchen.

620 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., brasa.us

The Capital Grille

The downtown steakhouse is preparing a bone-in beef filet with horseradish sauce and serving it with salad greens tossed in a Parmesan vinaigrette, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes and flourless chocolate-espresso cake. Serves two ($150) or four ($275). Pick up April 3 and 4.

801 S. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Chart House

A family-style brunch starts with a choice of ham, prime rib or chicken and goes on to bacon-sausage egg bake, hash browns, caramel rolls, garlic mashed potatoes, chocolate chip pancakes, honey-glazed green beans and carrots, salad, dessert (cheesecake, peanut butter cake or carrot cake), Champagne and orange juice. Serves two, $60. Order by March 31, pick up April 3.

11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville, 952-435-7156, charthouserestaurant.com

D'Amico Catering

Go with brunch and enjoy orange- and honey-glazed ham with pineapple chutney, mixed greens with spring vegetables and a lemon vinaigrette, vegetable quiche, brown butter-cinnamon streusel coffee cake, fresh fruit, sausage links, bacon and roasted baby red potatoes. At dinner, it's ham or roasted leg of lamb with garlic-rosemary sauce, mixed greens with berries and a balsamic vinaigrette, deviled egg salad with bacon and chives, grilled broccolini, Cheddar-leek potato gratin, baguette and Key lime-blackberry pie. Both serve six. Brunch $155, dinner $175. Order by March 30, pick up April 3.

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, or 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 612-238-4444, order.damicocatering.com

Fhima's Minneapolis

Chef/owner David Fhima is serving brunch with a choice of entree (lobster Benedict, prime rib, fried chicken and maple waffles or a to-be-determined vegan dish), and then enjoy frittata, hash browns, maple-glazed bacon, croissants and Danish, mimosas and juices. Brunch for adults is $55 per person, $19.95 for ages 12 and younger. Order by March 31, pick up April 3.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

Grand Meal Kits with Jamie Malone

Brunch includes butterscotch sticky buns, a Bibb salad and black truffle eggs en cocotte with ham and sourdough croutons. Serves one, $25. Add-ons include smoked salmon terrine with baguette ($14), passion fruit tart ($30) and a dozen oysters ($30). Pick up April 3 at Eastside.

305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-208-1638, keepitgrandmn.com

The Grocer's Table

So many a la carte choices. How about a ready-to-roast leg of lamb weighing in at 6 pounds, stuffed with herbs and tart cherries and served with pistachio-mint pesto ($165)? Or mini crêpes filled with Brie and wild mushrooms ($55)? Or a piled-high meat-and-cheese grazing board ($150)? Or a coconut carrot cake ($38)? Or a family-style brunch that serves six to eight and includes quiche, French toast bake, bacon, fruit and buttermilk biscuits and jam ($100)? Order by March 31, pick up April 2 and 3.

326 S. Broadway Av., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Ike's Minnetonka

A traditional dinner of ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and lemon-berry cake. Serves one, $32, and serves four, $125. Order by April 1, pick up April 3 and 4.

17805 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-681-7099, ilikeikes.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

Two to-go options. First is a ready-to-cook turkey breast with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Second is ham with mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Both serve four, $84.99. Add an apple or cherry pie for $12. Order by April 1, pick up April 3 or 4.

1800 W. American Blvd., Bloomington, 952-405-2213; 3000 N. Harbor Lane, Plymouth, 763-746-0071; and 2033 Burnsville Center, Burnsville, 952-435-3311, luckys13pub.com

The Lynhall

Opt for several ready-made meals. One includes spring-pea/leek quiche or frittata, salad, breakfast potatoes and bacon (serves four, $80), another offers a choice of brown sugar-glazed ham, beef short ribs or slow-roasted leg of lamb plus a beet-farro salad, potato gratin and cider-glazed carrots (serves one for $36, up to four for $136). Or select from a long list of a la carte options, including truffled Parmesan fondue (serves four, $48) or hot-cross buns (six for $11). Pick up April 3 and 4.

2640 S. Lyndale Av., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Mill Valley Kitchen

This take-and-bake brunch features spinach-roasted red pepper quiche, roasted fingerling potatoes with lemon aioli, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh fruit, a mixed green salad and banana bread. Serves four, $100. Order by March 31, pick up April 3.

3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

Monello

The Italian restaurant at the Hotel Ivy is offering a to-go brunch that features ham-Gruyère scones, a Greek yogurt-berry parfait with garam masala-spiced granola, salad, raspberry French toast strata with fruit compote, ham steaks and roasted fingerling potatoes. Serves four, $105. Order by March 30, pick up April 2 and 3.

1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Go the cook-at-home-kit route, which includes instructions and ingredients to prepare ham with a honey-mustard glaze, shrimp cocktail, garlic green beans, au gratin hashed potatoes, salad, cornbread and Key lime pie. Serves four to six, $149. Order by April 2, pick up April 3 or 4.

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

PS Steak

Recreate this glamorous steakhouse at home with a meal kit that includes smoked Duroc pork loin, au gratin potatoes, a spring vegetable salad and sour cream pound cake with strawberries and whipped cream. Serves four, $140. Order by March 29, pick up April 3 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

Restaurant Alma

Dinner features roasted pork loin with smoked mustard jus and includes a Romaine-sugar snap pea salad with herb-buttermilk dressing, roasted asparagus with black truffle butter, savory bread pudding with Gruyère and shiitake mushrooms and carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting. Serves four, $150. Pick up April 3.

528 SE. University Av., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

6Smith

A family-style brunch starts with bacon and pecan monkey bread, peel-and-eat shrimp, fresh fruit, Caesar salad and pomegranate-grapefruit salad. The main course is herb-crusted prime rib and Dijon-glazed salmon, served with roasted asparagus and carrots with green goddess dressing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and baguette, with apple pie and carrot cake for dessert. Serves four to six, $285. Pick up April 4.

294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

Spoon and Stable

Chef/owner Gavin Kaysen is teaming up with Animales Barbeque Co. chef/owner Jon Wipfli for a collaborative meal that includes smoked pork shoulder (with fennel, apples and root vegetables), green bean Almondine, pea-radish salad, potato purée and Parker House rolls. Serves six, $180; add-ons include duck pâté with maple crackers ($24), a half-dozen filled marshmallow-malted milk Easter eggs ($25) and a spring-themed cava spritz cocktail kit ($42). Pick up April 3.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Chefs/owners Mike Brown, Bob Gerken and James Winberg are calling their menu a "feast" with good reason, as it includes prime rib with horseradish cream sauce, cherry- glazed ham, roasted fingerling potatoes with crème fraîche, asparagus with garlic Parmesan sauce, arugula salad with goat cheese vinaigrette, cream of mushroom soup, shrimp cocktail, dinner buns and carrot cake. Feeds four, $200. Add-ons include prosciutto-wrapped lamb skewers ($55), mini lobster rolls ($65), quiche ($30) and chocolate-covered nuts ($12). Donate $20 and Travail will provide a ham to the Prism Marketplace Food Shelf. Pick up (or delivery) April 3.

4134 N. Hubbard Av., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

Wildfire

This kit includes a ready-to-roast prime rib (with au jus and horseradish cream sauce) plus a kale-spinach salad, cornbread, skin-on mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and a Key lime pie. Serves six, $240. Order by March 31 and pick up April 3 or 4.

8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com

EAST METRO

Baldamar

Start with caramel rolls, peel-and-eat shrimp, chef's salad, fruit and deviled eggs, then feast upon prime rib, pineapple-braised ham, Grand Marnier-flavored French toast and biscuits and gravy. Sides include smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, mashed potatoes and honey-glazed carrots, and dessert is carrot cake and cheesecake. Serves two, $79.95. Order by April 1, pick up April 4.

1642 W. County Rd. B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

FoodSmith Bistro Pub

The centerpiece is orange- and maple-glazed ham, paired with a salad, a broccoli-cauliflower-carrot medley, cheesy scalloped potatoes and a berry-lemon pie. Serves two, $68. Pick up April 3.

975 Smith Av., West St. Paul, 651-330-0896, foodsmithpub.com

Lake Elmo Inn

"Easter Dinner Inn a Box" features honey-glazed ham, limoncello chicken, two salads, rosemary-scented roasted potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, dinner rolls, fresh fruit and a choice of raspberry torte, lemon-poppyseed torte or carrot cake. Serves four, $140. Pick up April 4.

3442 N. Lake Elmo Av., Lake Elmo, 651-777-8495, lakeelmoinn.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

Two to-go options. First is a ready-to-cook turkey breast with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Second is ham with mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Both serve four, $84.99. Add an apple or cherry pie for $12. Order by April 1, pick up April 3 or 4.

2480 N. Fairview Av., Roseville, 651-330-9257 and 1352 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota, 651-452-1311, luckys13pub.com

Parlour

A meal kit includes ham steak with pineapple chutney, scalloped potatoes, mixed green salad with Champagne vinaigrette and carrot cupcakes with cream cheese icing. Serves two, $60. Add a passion fruit Bellini kit for $42, or a whole pie (lemon meringue, French silk or Banoffee) for $23. Order by March 30, pick up April 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

Saint Dinette

Chef Adam Eaton is catering to brunch and dinner appetites with maple-glazed ham, hash browns with Cheddar cheese and cornflakes, asparagus, a spring salad, dinner rolls with herb butter and carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting. Serves four, $115. Order by March 31, pick up April 3.

261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-800-1415, saintdinette.com

Tinucci's

The dinner's centerpiece is honey- and Dijon-glazed ham with horseradish sauce and also includes au gratin potatoes, green bean casserole, coleslaw, pasta salad, fruit, dinner rolls and a bottle of wine. Serves four, $59.95.

396 21st St., Newport, 651-459-3211, tinuccis.com

Yankee Tavern

Two to-go options. First is a ready-to-cook turkey breast with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Second is ham with mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, Caesar salad and dinner rolls. Both serve four, $84.99. Add an apple or cherry pie for $12. Order by April 1, pick up April 3 or 4.

1755 Yankee Doodle Rd., Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com