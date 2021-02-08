WDGY radio personality Paul Geiger has announced his retirement after 43 years on the air.

Geiger has spent most of the decade at the classic-hits/oldies station, headquartered in Hudson. He previously spent 26 years at WLTE where he hosted the "Saturday Night Cruise" program.

He kicked off his career in Montana and later worked in Menomonie, Wisc.

"What a great journey it has been, made better by all the listeners I've had the honor to meet," Geiger said. "We have become friends and shared our ups and downs. You will never be forgotten."

In honor of his contributions, WDGY will dedicate his last week, Feb. 8-12, to favorite memories with appearances from regular guests. Don Michaels will take over as the morning-drive host starting Feb. 15.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin