More than 20 play-by-play announcers, sports analysts and studio hosts for the six Twin Cities professional sports team are taking part in a fund-raising promotion in which they'll provide personalized video messages in return for a donation of at least $30.

Feed the Cities -- Voices of Minnesota Sports will raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, Greater Twin Cities United Way and Second Harvest Food Bank.

A partial list of those participating include Vikings broadcaster Paul Allen, Twins broadcasters Dick Bremer and Cory Provus, former pro basketball players Jim Petersen and Rebekkah Brunson and the broadcast teams of the Wild and Minnesota United.

The complete roster and more details about the fund-raiser are here.

The fund-raiser runs through the end of April.