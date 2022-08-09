As Minnesotans head to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, voters in the Twin Cities metro will decide who will go on to the November general election in a slate of contested races.

A slew of candidates are jockeying to fill newly-open seats, including county attorney jobs in Hennepin and Dakota counties and two Ramsey County commissioner seats that are vacant for the first time in decades. Elsewhere, relatively new incumbents — including Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula — are facing multiple primary challengers.

Below is a rundown of key metro-area primaries.

Hennepin County

Three candidates are running to replace Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who said earlier this year he wouldn't run re-election after a drunken driving arrest in December.

All of the candidates are people of color, marking the first time Minnesota's largest county will elect a sheriff of color. The candidates are: Major Dawanna Witt, who oversees she the county's jail and court security; Jai Hanson, a longtime Bloomington police officer; and Joseph Banks, the former action chief of the Lower Sioux Indian Community.

Seven candidates are running for Hennepin County attorney, a position vacated by longtime County Attorney Mike Freeman. The candidates are: Martha Holton Dimick, a former Hennepin County judge; Jarvis Jones, a longtime attorney; Tad Jude, a current judge; Mary Moriarty, former Hennepin County chief public defender; Paul Ostrow, an assistant county attorney; and Saraswati Singh, an assistant county attorney. The top two vote-getters in the primary will head to the general election.

Ramsey County

Three Ramsey County Commissioner seats covering much of St. Paul are on the primary ballot, including two open seats.

Seven candidates are vying for the District 6 seat being vacated by retiring Commissioner Jim McDonough. Candidates are Greg Copeland, Dino Guerin, Foua-Choua Khang, Nick Muhammad, Ying Vang-Pao, Clare O. Ware and Mai Chong Xiong.

Four candidates are competing for the District 4 seat being vacated by retiring Commissioner Toni Carter. Candidates are Barbara Bolar, George H. Jackson Sr., Rena Moran and Darryl Spence.

Incumbent Commissioner Rafael E. Ortega, who represents District 5, faces two challengers: Charles S. Barklind and Bill Hosko.

Dakota County

In Dakota County's most heated race, four candidates will face off for Dakota County attorney during Tuesday's primary. The top two candidates will face off in November.

Long-time Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom retired for health reasons in February 2021 after serving eight terms. The Dakota County Board appointed Kathy Keena to replace him since. Seeking the job this election, she faced challenges from Elizabeth Lamin, Matt Little and Jeff Sheridan.

Keena has worked in the Dakota County Attorney's Office for 22 years. Lamin has 15 years of experience in the Ramsey County Attorney's Office as assistant county attorney. Little served as a DFL state senator for one term and as Lakeville's mayor for two terms; since 2015, he's had his own law firm. Sheridan has 35 years of experience as a defense attorney.

A number of races for Dakota County Board of Commissioners will be narrowed down Tuesday night.

District 2: Candidates include incumbent Joe Atkins, South St. Paul Mayor Jimmy Francis and John Wheeler.

District 4: Candidates include Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, Inver Grove Heights planning commission member Robert (Bob) Heidenreich, emergency room physician Seema Maddali, and Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association Executive Director Logan O'Grady.

District 6: Candidates include incumbent Mary Liz Holberg, small business owner Mike Robole, and restaurant owner Brian "Baldy" Wheeler.

Scott County

Scott County Board Chair Mike Beard, a former Republican state legislator who joined the board in 2015, is not seeking re-election. Three candidates are vying to fill his seat representing the city of Shakopee: Shakopee City Council Member Jody Brennan; Shakopee School Board Member Ibrahim Mohamed; and former Shakopee City Council Member Mike Luce.

Incumbent commissioners seeking re-election — Tom Wolf, Dave Beer and Jon Ulrich — are running unchallenged, as is County Sheriff Luke Hennen. Marine Corps veteran and attorney Allen Andersen is challenging County Attorney Ron Hocevar, who was first elected to the seat in 2014.

Anoka County/North Metro

It's a crowded field in the Brooklyn Center mayoral race, where Mayor Mike Elliott faces three challengers. Elliott, who was elected in 2018, was pushed into the national spotlight in the aftermath of the 2021 police shooting of Daunte Wright, and has championed police reform in the city of about 32,000 residents. He has also said he supports making the mayor's job full time.

Also on the ballot are Leng Xiong, who works as a network systems administrator, Laurie Ann Moore, a Brooklyn Center resident who was previously a City Council Member in Crystal, and sitting Council Member April Graves. Nine people are running for two at-large City Council seats.

In Brooklyn Park, voters will choose among three candidates running to become the city's first Black mayor. They include Boyd Morson, Wynfred Russell and Hollies Winston. Current mayor Lisa Jacobson is not running for re-election.

Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula is up against Michael P. Ahrens and Cliff Johnson, while seven candidates are vying for two at-large City Council seats.

The race for Anoka County Sheriff includes three candidates: Paul Lenzmeier, Brad Wise and Thomas Gagon. Incumbent James Stuart is not running for re-election.

Washington County

Two state legislators and a political newcomer face off for the District 4 seat on the Washington County Board. The two collecting the most votes Tuesday will square off in November.

They are vying to fill the seat of Wayne A. Johnson, who opted not to seek re-election in the district, which includes the communities of Cottage Grove, Newport and St. Paul Park; Denmark and Grey Cloud Island townships; and portions of Woodbury and Hastings.

A former Cottage Grove City Council Member, Karla Bigham has served in the Minnesota House and most recently in the Minnesota Senate representing the area. A local restaurant and bar owner, Keith Franke was the mayor of St. Paul Park before being elected to the Minnesota House. A TSA officer from of St. Paul Park, Brandon A. Lara is a political newcomer who has worked with local civic and career groups.

Minneapolis Public Schools

The Minneapolis school board will have five new members next year. Two at-large seats will be on the ballot in November, as will three seats representing portions of the district.

Tuesday's primary will narrow the crowded field for the at-large seats as well as the District 5 seat. The two other seats, for Districts 1 and 3, are uncontested.

The candidates for the at-large positions are KerryJo Felder, Collin Beachy, Sonya Emerick, Harley Meyer, Lisa Skjefte and Jaton White. The candidates in the District 5 race are Elena Condos, Leslie Haugland-Smith, Laurelle Myhra and Lori Norvell. That seat, representing southeast Minneapolis, is currently held by Nelson Inz.

Abdul Abdi is running unopposed for the District 1 seat, currently held by Jenny Arneson. The District 3 race is also uncontested, with Fathia Feerayarre as the only candidate to take over the role held by Siad Ali.