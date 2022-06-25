Crowds clad in rainbow-everything streamed into Loring Park Saturday morning to celebrate with hugs, buttons and flags the 50th anniversary of Twin Cities Pride.

But the festivities were tinged with trepidation by many about the potential rollback of rights like as same-sex marriage in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade the day before.

Wearing a shirt that said "This gay pastor loves you," Rev. Dan Adolphson had a lot of mixed emotions as he sprayed passersby with bubbles near the booth for his church — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Minneapolis.

"It's deeply concerning whenever any court tries to roll back rights," he said. "But I'm also just really happy to be here and to be back out in full with our community and our family because we need to be together in this time and support each other and love each other."

He's been a regular at Twin Cities Pride for the last two decades. His first was in Seattle in 1986, when he was a college student.

Reflecting on 50 years of the event in the Twin Cities, he said. "It's really exciting, but it's also a moment for us to remember that we can't rest on our laurels because there's still work to do."

Kris Gildseth of North St. Paul wasn't sure if she would be able to attend Pride this year, but was grateful she made it with her partner.

"I was only 1 years old 50 years ago," she said.

She attended her first Twin Cities Pride when she was in her early 20s, some three decades ago.

"I had never been around hardly any gay people let alone a whole park full," she said. "So that was like, wow!'"

She wondered what her uncle, who would have been in his 90s if he were alive today, would have thought about seeing the such a large and joyful celebration this weekend. He was gay and closeted most of his life.

"It's amazing that we get to be here and experience this," Gildseth said.

This is the first year the Pride festivities have returned in full force since the pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version last year.

The Pride march will be held on Sunday along Hennepin Avenue.