Museums in the Twin Cities hope to welcome visitors as early as next month.

Gov. Walz’s “Stay Safe Minnesota” order, issued last Friday, allows some businesses, including retail, bars and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity, while theaters, concert halls and hair salons can open at 25% capacity. Museums are in a unique position since they usually include large, open spaces that make social distancing easier.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is planning a July 16 reopening date.

“We are thinking a lot about capacity,” said Eric Bruce, head of visitor experience and insights for the Twin Cities encyclopedic art museum. “Mia is such a large space with a lot of open corridors, so we are just trying to look at those moments where we can help with flow.”

Walker Art Center has not set a date but is planning in mid-July to reopen its galleries, where it can control flow and occupancy.

“We’re looking at a phased reopening,” said executive director Mary Ceruti. The center’s cinema, theater and public events would come later. The Walker has surveyed visitors, knowing that “just because the governor says that places can open doesn’t mean that people will go.”

It’s studying: “What are the real risks? How we do we mitigate them?” Ceruti said. “And then how do we make people feel comfortable about how we’re mitigating them?”

The Bakken Museum in Minneapolis, which started renovations last January, expects to partly reopen facilities in mid-July, with a grand reopening still scheduled for October. In St. Paul, the Minnesota History Center declined to share reopening plans but hinted that some sites could reopen as early as July while the Science Museum of Minnesota — home to many interactive exhibitions that require heightened cleaning procedures — is aiming for late summer or early fall.

The University of Minnesota’s Weisman Art Museum and the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis do not have firm dates yet. The Swedish Institute could move to a reservation system, “as opposed to throwing the doors open,” said president Bruce Karstadt. The Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul decided to wait until next February, taking its programming into the community and public spaces, including the skyways.

Staff writer Jenna Ross contributed to this report.