AFTON

AUG. 22

Suspicious activity. A man observed digging at Evergreen Community Cemetery, 15730 Afton Boulevard S., was determined to be digging a grave for a service the following day.

CIRCLE PINES

SEPT. 2

Driving violation. A 41-year-old woman was arrested for outstanding warrants, driving after cancellation and drug possession after she was stopped for a traffic violation at Pointcross Drive and North Road.

COLOGNE

SEPT. 7

Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was cited for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at Lake Street E. and Jacob Avenue N.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 5

Illegal burn. An officer responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Mississippi Place NE. The officer learned the sound was from a person who had burned a can of shaving cream.

SEPT. 7

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 8100 block of Riverview Terrace NE. It was found that a 6-year-old child had dialed the number. Everything was fine.

LAKE ELMO

AUG. 26

Suspicious activity. A man sleeping in his vehicle in the Holiday Inn parking lot, 8511 Hudson Blvd., told authorities he worked for a railroad company and did not want to spend money on a hotel room.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 29-SEPT. 4

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at a home in the 16000 block of Grinnell Avenue. A man told officers he was mowing the lawn in the backyard when he saw his vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge, being driven away.

LAUDERDALE

AUG. 30

Theft. A resident of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Carl Street reported a package was stolen from the building's doorstep. The shipment box was found in the recycling bin broken down with no items inside or nearby.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 29

Theft. A motorized bicycle was stolen from a home in the 1200 block of Frost Avenue. The bike had been parked, unlocked, at the back door of the residence.

PLYMOUTH

SEPT. 8

Property damage. Three men, ages 26, 27 and 30, were arrested for property damage after they were caught attempting to remove catalytic converters from vehicles in the 4200 block of Polaris Lane.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 25

Drunken driving. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for underage drinking and driving in the 17400 block of Ponds Parkway.

RICHFIELD

SEPT. 9

Burglary. Seven vehicles were stolen from the lot at Audi Richfield, 1401 77th St. E.

ST. ANTHONY

SEPT. 4

Drugs. A 28-year-old woman was arrested for possession of fentanyl and a warrant at 3930 Silver Lake Road.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 9

Drugs. A 52-year-old woman was arrested at Kwik Trip, 1522 Vierling Dr., for possession of a methamphetamine, possession of THC and a warrant from Mille Lacs County.

SEPT. 10

Underage consumption. A 17-year old boy was cited for underage consumption at Shakopee West Junior High, 200 10th Av.

SHOREWOOD

SEPT. 7

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Hwy. 7. A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of a dangerous weapon.

WILLERNIE

AUG. 27

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 600 block of Paddington Road reported a sandwich had been mistakenly delivered to their house, after eating a few fries from the delivery.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.