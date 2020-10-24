AFTON

SEPT. 13

Suspicious person. A homeowner reported seeing on his home camera an unknown person at his front door in the 14000 block of 32nd Street. It turned out that friends had come over to harvest grapes, the date having been changed due to rain the day before.

COLUMBUS

OCT. 8

Theft. A 1999 Acura TL was stolen from a driveway in the 17100 block of Dimaggio Street NE. The keys had been left inside the unlocked vehicle.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 25

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a bag containing bones and left on the roadside at Central and 69th avenues NE. The medical examiner and detectives determined the bones were animal remains.

EAST BETHEL

SEPT. 26

Juvenile problem. An officer responded to a report of juveniles playing ding-dong ditch in the 19200 block of NE. Isetta Street. Two 15-year-old girls were held and returned to their parents.

INDEPENDENCE

SEPT. 22

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a woman on a doorstep seeking help at a home in the 6500 block of Fogelman Road. The officer found the woman across the street at another home and extremely intoxicated. A man who was looking for her said they had been drinking and that she had wandered away from his house. The woman, an 18-year-old from Chanhassen, registered 0.243 on a portable breath test and was taken to a hospital.

JORDAN

SEPT. 30

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Chad Circle. The caller said a woman in a robe was carving a pumpkin. The officer spoke to the woman, who said she had shorts on under the robe and did not need assistance. She brought her pumpkin inside due to the elements.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 25

Theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Carl Street and stole a camera valued at $3,000 that was attached to the ignition interlock system.

SEPT. 27

Recovered stolen vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Hwy. 280 on a vehicle found to be stolen from Lake­ville. A 25-year-old woman in the vehicle told police she’d just taken drugs and was taken to the hospital. She was cited for tampering with a stolen vehicle and possession of a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County jail for motor vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine.

MAPLE PLAIN

SEPT. 21

Check welfare. An officer responded to two reports of a male said to be dancing, lying in the street and walking and shouting in the 5100 block of Main Street. The officer was unable to find the male.

NEWPORT

SEPT. 15

Suspicious situation. A deputy noticed a vehicle driving around and then parking at 3 a.m. at a construction site in the 10000 block of Oakwood Road. A man in the vehicle explained he had just gotten off work at UPS and had stopped to sleep there because he had to work construction in the morning.

RICHFIELD

SEPT. 26

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue S. and arrested a 19-year-old Burnsville man for assault.

Alcohol violation. An officer stopped a man walking down the street with a bottle of whiskey in the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue S. and arrested the 22-year-old Richfield man for public possession and consumption of alcohol, being a predatory offender, furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 and fleeing police.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 6

Drugs. A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of heroin, receiving stolen property and a Department of Corrections warrant at the Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Rd.

