CHANHASSEN

OCT. 2

Disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were cited for disorderly conduct at a home in the 2300 block of Hunter Drive.

COLUMBUS

OCT. 30

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a woman wandering in the 15200 block of Zurich Street NE. She told the officer she was going wherever the wind took her. It was discovered that the 24-year-old woman had a warrant for her arrest from Cook County, and she was arrested.

EAST BETHEL

NOV. 1

Property damage. An unknown substance was dumped in a gas tank in the 100 block of Collen Street NE., causing over $9,000 in damage.

FRIDLEY

OCT. 1

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance in the 5700 block of East River Road NE. It was found that a woman was talking loudly on her phone and everything was fine.

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Norton Avenue NE. The officer learned the driver was waiting for a garage sale to open.

GRANT

OCT. 3

Animal complaint. A medium-sized three-legged dog was reported found in the 7000 block of Jamaca Avenue.

HUGO

OCT. 6

Animal complaint. Cows were reported in the backyard of a home in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road. The animals' owner agreed to get them back on her property, but later contacted authorities and said her neighbor feeds the cows near the fence line and it has caused them to escape.

LAKE ELMO

OCT. 6

Noise complaint. A resident in the 8000 block of 27th Street complained about their neighbor playing music in the daytime. In what authorities know to be an ongoing dispute, the neighbor was found playing music on his property while working on a lawn mower.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 10-16

Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from several vehicles in the 21000 block of Kenrick Avenue.

LAUDERDALE

OCT. 14

Theft. A man and woman continued to take scrap metal out of a business dumpster in the 1000 block of 33rd Avenue after being told by an employee not to. The case is pending further investigation.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 12

Suspicious activity. Police arrested a man caught on closed-circuit TV going into vehicles in a parking lot in the 1900 block of County Road D. He fled on foot but was captured by police and cited for fleeing an officer and tampering with a vehicle.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 8

Miscellaneous. A resident reported a weather balloon landed in a tree in the yard of his home on Maple Forest.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 10

Theft. Inflatable Halloween decorations were reported taken from a yard in the 2500 block of 14th Avenue NW.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 12

Drugs. A 27-year-old man was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and trespassing at Mystic Lake Drive and Dakotah Parkway.

RICHFIELD

OCT. 31

Drunken driving. A 34-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after he was found passed out behind the wheel at the Wendy's drive-through, 6500 Lyndale Av. S.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 15

Drugs. A 37-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and warrants from Scott, Anoka and Mille Lacs counties at Shakopee Inn, located at 511 Marschall Road.

OCT. 24

Drunken driving. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for drunken driving, improper lane use and driving without lights following a traffic stop at County Road 101 and Fuller Street.

