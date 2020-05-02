ANDOVER

APRIL 10

Theft. A 2004 Buick Rainier was reported stolen from the driveway of a home in the 13300 block of NW. Hummingbird Street. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys left inside.

FRIDLEY

MARCH 22

Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of a neighborhood dispute regarding squirrels in the 7400 block of NE. Oakley Street. A resident had hired a company to live-trap squirrels because they were damaging his home. Two women walked onto his property and released the squirrels from their cages. The officer attempted to mediate and finally ordered the women to stay off the complainant’s property.

MARCH 27

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute at a home in the 7100 block of NE. Central Avenue. They spoke to a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who said they were stressed over the corona­virus pandemic and arguing about cleaning. They agreed to give each other space and discuss it later.

HUGO

MARCH 24

Suspicious activity. Authorities spotted a vehicle parked next to the dumpster of a closed business in the 5000 block of 140th Street. A man at the scene admitted to removing a dresser and computer monitor from the dumpster. He put the items back and left.

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted a sport-utility vehicle, its doors and hatch open, backed up to a closed business in the 13000 block of Fenway Boulevard. A man who was identified as the owner of the vehicle and the building explained he was preparing the building for carpet work.

MARCH 26

Animal complaint. A woman reported being chased by a German shepherd while bicycling in the 6000 block of 165th Street.

LAKEVILLE

APRIL 5-11

Intoxicated. Officers responded to a report of a highly intoxicated person at Eveleth Avenue and W. 177th Street. The 34-year-old woman registered a 0.32% blood alcohol content and was unable to care for herself. She was taken to a hospital.

MAPLE GROVE

APRIL 5

Noise complaint. An officer responded to a noise complaint in the 8200 block of Norwood Lane and found a group of people filming a music video. They said they would finish shortly.

MAPLEWOOD

MARCH 22

Theft. Police arrested an employee of Speedway, 1750 White Bear Av., on suspicion of theft after she was allegedly seen on store surveillance cameras stealing cigarettes, gas and money from the cash register.

MINNETRISTA/St. Bonifacius

APRIL 7

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a man dismantling a bench in St. Bonifacius’ Pauly Park. They found the 35-year-old man at his home, where he said he was using parts from the bench to build a skateboarding box. He was told to return to the park and rebuild the bench. Charges were pending.

APRIL 9

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious person with a flashlight walking along County Road 15 in Minnetrista. They found the suspect, who told them he was looking for carp in the stream.

SHOREWOOD

APRIL 11

Drunken driving. A 47-year-old Orono woman was arrested for alleged drunken driving after she was seen driving down the incorrect lane near Oak Street and Highway 7.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 23, 24

Property damage. Police received reports of bricks thrown through vehicle windows in the area of NW. 4th Street and Old Hwy. 8.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 14

Drunken driving. A 65-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for alleged drunken driving after being stopped for failing to use his turn signals, in the 14200 block of Wilds Overlook.

APRIL 16

Drugs. A 51-year-old Burnsville man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at Kwik Trip, 16751 Fish Point Road.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 20

Theft. A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for alleged theft at the Holiday Station Store, 1381 Greenwood Court.

