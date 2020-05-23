COLUMBUS

MAY 15

Vandalism. Gravel was found in the engine of a semitrailer truck in the 14500 block of Lake Drive NE.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

APRIL 17

Suspicious activity. A deputy noticed a vehicle parked at 10 p.m. in a lot at Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Av. S., with several sleeping bags on the ground nearby. It turned out to be a family watching the stars. They left the area.

HAM LAKE

MAY 14

lllegal dumping. Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 17500 block of NE. National Street. Someone had dumped a pig carcass in a bin.

JORDAN

MAY 3

Missing person. Officers responded to a report of a missing person at a home on 6th Street. A man said his 13-year-old son was angry and had left on foot after being asked to turn off his electronics and go for a family walk. The boy was found a short time later, and the man told officers that his mother had picked up the boy and taken him to her house.

INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 19

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a woman letting her dog run loose in the 2100 block of Budd Street. After the dog ran onto a neighbor’s property and killed an albino squirrel, the neighbor confronted the dog’s owner, who reportedly laughed and said she did not have to have her dog on a leash. The officer found the dog’s owner, a 39-year-old woman, waiting for the dog to return from the woods. She was cited for letting her dog run at large and verbally warned her about having no license for the dog.

APRIL 21

Fire. Officers responded to a report of a swamp fire in the 2600 block of Valley Road. A woman and her daughter had built a small ring fire and were burning brush when sparks jumped onto a brush pile. Firefighters were called to extinguish the fire, but no citations were issued because the parties were not violating the burning ban.

LAUDERDALE

APRIL 18

Possession of stolen property. Police spotted two men who appeared to be checking for unlocked vehicles in the 1800 block of Walnut Street. When the suspects saw the police, they fled on foot. Police continued to watch the vehicle they had left at the scene and stopped them when they returned to it. Police questioned them and determined their vehicle was stolen out of Minneapolis, and also found two stolen cellphones and a stolen credit card in the vehicle. The men were booked for possession of stolen property.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 21

Burglary. A security company notified police it had live video footage of two individuals inside an apartment building under construction in the 3000 block of Country View Drive. With the help of a Ramsey County K-9 unit, police found a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man inside the complex and arrested them.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 20

Theft. Several scale-model remote control cars were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of County Road D.

RICHFIELD

MAY 6

Domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated woman in the 6900 block of 12th Avenue S. They arrested a 43-year-old Richfield woman for domestic assault.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 20

Drugs. A 43-year-old man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after license revocation and reckless driving following a traffic stop at Silver Lake Road and 36th Avenue.

APRIL 24

Drugs. A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving after license cancellation at 37th Avenue and Foss Road.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 28

Solicitation. A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for online solicitation of a minor and possession of cocaine in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue.

MAY 10

Drunken driving. A 24-year-old Eagan man was arrested for drunken driving; possession of methamphetamine, Suboxone and hypodermic needles; and having no proof of insurance following a traffic stop at Valley View Road and 17th Avenue.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.