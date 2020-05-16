CORCORAN

APRIL 19

Social distancing complaint. An officer responded to a social distancing complaint at a home in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. It was reported the homeowner had visitors who were violating the stay-at-home order. The homeowner was advised about the order and group limits.

HAM LAKE

MAY 4

Theft. An all-terrain vehicle was stolen off a trailer in the 15700 block of NE. Lincoln Street.

JORDAN

APRIL 29

Theft. An officer responded to a report of a theft at a home on Jasmine Lane. A woman said that an unknown woman had stolen her lawn chairs after picking up an item posted on Facebook Marketplace. The officer spoke with the suspect, who said she thought the chairs were available for the taking and agreed to return them.

LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

APRIL 11

Animal complaint. A deputy responding to a report of an injured deer in the 13000 block of 6th Street located the animal, which was mobile and able to care for itself.

LAUDERDALE

APRIL 10

Traffic. A 38-year-old man was arrested, cited and released for driving after license revocation in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Malvern Street. A 34-year-old female passenger was arrested, cited and released for allowing illegal operation of her vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LINWOOD

MAY 1

Theft. A trailer was stolen from the 22700 block of NE. Martin Lake Drive.

MAHTOMEDI

APRIL 7

Suspicious activity. A deputy responding to a report of a suspicious van in the 300 block of James Way spoke with people who were outside and saw the vehicle go by. They said the van’s occupants were delivering phone books by tossing them from the vehicle.

MAPLE PLAIN

APRIL 17

Theft. A 2008 Ford F350 was stolen from an apartment parking lot in the 5200 block of Manchester Drive. It was found six days later in Minneapolis and a suspect was arrested.

APRIL 18

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked for several hours with a man inside, in the 5400 block of Joyce Street. They found that the man was playing Pokémon on his phone while waiting for his wife to get off work.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 13

Theft. A vehicle was stolen in the 2800 block of Lake Diane Court after someone entered a residence and took the keys. The vehicle was recovered later in Minneapolis.

NEWPORT

APRIL 10

Neighbor dispute. Authorities received a complaint about trees being cut down in the area of 7th Avenue and 5th Street. The caller was told that no laws were being violated and to call back if the branches were not removed from the road when the work was finished.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 3

Assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault at Pizza-N-Pasta, 15875 Franklin Trail. The victim did not wish to press charges.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 14

Theft. A 46-year-old man was cited for theft and obstructing the legal process at Holiday Stationstore, 3810 Silver Lake Road.

APRIL 19

Theft. A trailer, boat and motor were stolen from Hannay’s Marine, 2550 New Brighton Blvd.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 24

Drunken driving. A 22-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for drunken driving, driving after license revocation and driving the wrong way on a road, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 169 and Canterbury Road.

APRIL 26

Littering. A 39-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for littering in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street.

SHOREWOOD

APRIL 21

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a man harassing landscape workers on Waterford Circle. They arrested the 54-year-old man for drunken driving.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.