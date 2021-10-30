ANDOVER

APRIL 25

Missing child. An officer responded to a report of a missing child at a home in the 3600 block of 174th Avenue NW. The officer made contact with the mother, who said that right before the officer arrived, she found her 2-year-old daughter hiding under her crib. The child was fine and no other assistance was needed.

MAY 5

Disorderly conduct. Three girls took an Uber to Argon Street NW and 165th Avenue NW., allegedly with the intention of fighting another girl with whom they had a dispute on social media. Officers arrived and located the girls and one parent. A knife was displayed. Two 11-year-old girls and a 17-year-old girl were cited for disorderly conduct.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF APRIL 17-23

Driving violation. Two 30-year-old men were cited for reckless driving near Kenwood Trail and Ipava Avenue. Both admitted to racing at excessive speeds.

MEDINA

APRIL 18

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hangup call at a home in the 2300 block of Willow Drive. The homeowner said the kids had been playing with the phone. There were no issues.

APRIL 20

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 2400 block of Holy Name Drive. The caller said a male with an orange vest was walking around the house. The officer learned the male was from the Raptor Center and searching for an injured owl that was reported in the area.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 12

Robbery. Cash and cigars were reported stolen at gunpoint from a business in the 100 block of Silver Lake Road.

NEWPORT

APRIL 12

Suspicious activity. A deputy made contact with the driver of a vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1000 block of Hastings Avenue. The driver said he had just run out of gas. His license came back as revoked and he did not have insurance on the vehicle. He was advised to have a licensed driver remove the vehicle once insurance was secured.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 21

Assault. A 33-year-old man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon in the 16700 block of Brunswick Avenue SE.

APRIL 30

Accident. A 17-year-old boy hit a cow with his vehicle at 140th Street and Eagle Creek Avenue.

RAMSEY

APRIL 10

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a dead robin in the 14100 block of Magnesium Street NW. The caller was advised to call the Department of Natural Resources.

APRIL 12

Check welfare. Officers responded to a 911 hangup call at a home in the 5400 block of 142nd Avenue NW. The homeowner said his 6-year-old son had been playing with the phone and everything was fine.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 27

Assault. An officer responded to a report of an assault at Richfield Middle School, 7461 Oliver Av. S. Two eighth-grade boys got into a physical fight that was broken up by a teacher. Both boys were suspended.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 19

Driving violation. A 42-year-old man was cited for driving after revocation following a traffic stop at Silver Lake Road and 31st Avenue. The passenger and owner of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was cited for allowing the operation of an uninsured vehicle.

SCANDIA

APRIL 7

Suspicious activity. Authorities checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 202nd Street and Olinda Trail. The driver explained he was a private investigator doing surveillance.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 22

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old girl was cited for underage consumption following a traffic stop at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mystic Lake Drive.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.