AFTON

FEB. 19

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 3000 block of Penfield Avenue reported that a cargo van had pulled into his driveway just behind a Harley Davidson van delivering his new motorcycle. The delivery people told him the van was not with them.

CHANHASSEN

FEB. 14

Tobacco violation. Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were cited for possession of a vaping device in the 2200 block of Lyman Boulevard.

EDINA

FEB. 15

Drugs. A 51-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, and a 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man for alleged driving after license cancellation and having no proof of insurance at York Avenue and 64th Street.

RAMSEY

FEB. 16

Drugs. An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at Bunker Lake Boulevard and NW. Basalt Street.

FEB. 22

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a stranger going to a resident’s front door, looking through the window and then leaving in a van in the 14900 block of NW. Snowy Owl Street. The officer found the van two houses away and learned the man was a personal care attendant who had stopped at the wrong house.

HAM LAKE

FEB. 27

Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 14100 block of NE. Lincoln Street.

LAUDERDALE

FEB. 27

Traffic stop. A 17-year-old boy was pulled over for a traffic violation in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Carl Street. The boy, who had a permit but was driving without a valid driver in his car, told police his mother was in a vehicle parked about 100 feet up the street. The mother drove back to her son’s car, identified him and acknowledged he shouldn’t be driving. When she was asked for a driver’s license, she told police she didn’t have one. The boy was cited for violation of an instructional permit and his mother for lacking a valid license.

MAHTOMEDI

FEB. 17

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 1000 block of Briarwood Avenue reported bicycle tracks in his neighbors’ driveway, which he found suspicious because he said the neighbors didn’t ride bikes.

MINNETRISTA

FEB. 19

Drugs. An 18-year-old man was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Sunnyfield Road.

PINE SPRINGS

FEB. 18

Suspicious activity. A deputy responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a cul-de-sac near Pinecrest and Warner roads stopped the vehicle as it was leaving the area. The occupants had no reason to be there and were advised to leave.

PRIOR LAKE

FEB. 22

Robbery. A 28-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and disorderly conduct at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

Drugs. A 24-year-old Crosslake, Minn., woman was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

FEB. 20

Weapon. An 18-year-old Richfield man and a juvenile were arrested for alleged possession of a firearm and drugs in the 6900 block of S. 12th Avenue.

ST. ANTHONY

FEB. 23

Theft. A 1997 Honda sports-utility vehicle was stolen from the 3700 block of Foss Road and recovered a day later in Ramsey.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 21

Underage consumption. A 19-year-old Mankato woman was cited for underage drinking and driving, underage consumption of alcohol, and speeding at Hwy. 169 and Fuller Street.

FEB. 26

Drugs. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for alleged possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Rymark Court and Blakewood Drive.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.