EDINA

FEB. 9

Drugs. A 50-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to the police, in the 7600 block of S. France Avenue.

HAM LAKE

MARCH 2

Theft. A 2008 GMC Envoy was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 3700 block of NE. 149th Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were under a floor mat.

INDEPENDENCE

FEB. 11

Driving violation. A 47-year-old man was cited for passing a school bus in a no-passing zone while picking up children, in the 4700 block of Townline Road. The stop arm was out and all red lights on the bus were flashing.

JORDAN

FEB. 13

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a male walking around with a flashlight on East Street. Officers found the man, who explained he was looking for his cat that had run away.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF FEB. 21-27

Fraud. Two men, ages 29 and 33, were arrested for fraud at Walmart, 20710 Keokuk Av. They ordered items online with a stolen credit card and were arrested when they came to pick up the merchandise.

LAUDERDALE

FEB. 14

Traffic. A 54-year-old woman was arrested and cited for driving after revocation and an unsafe lane change in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue.

MAPLE GROVE

FEB. 8

Disturbance. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 7200 block of Forestview Lane. Two intoxicated individuals, a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were involved in a dispute. They agreed to separate for the evening.

NEW BRIGHTON

FEB. 9

Assault. A 26-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault after threatening to shoot employees at a store in the 2000 block of Silver Lake Road who refused to sell him cigarettes without a valid ID.

NEWPORT

FEB. 1

Suspicious activity. A deputy observed two people who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle in a driveway in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue. The deputy stopped and ID'd the two, both of whom had warrants out of Anoka County. They were arrested.

FEB. 8

Noise complaint. A man playing video games in an apartment building in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue was advised at 4:20 a.m. he needed to be more courteous to the other residents. The man agreed to be quiet.

PLYMOUTH

FEB. 19

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a slumper at the gas pumps at Holiday, 9705 Schmidt Lake Road. A 35-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

PRIOR LAKE

FEB. 22

Assault. A 29-year-old woman was cited for assault at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

ST. ANTHONY

FEB. 16

Theft. A 66-year-old man was arrested and cited for theft after he was caught stealing meat and hiding it in his jacket at Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Road. He also had a warrant for theft from Anoka County.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 2

Incident. A 37-year-old woman was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic needles at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court.

FEB. 8

Disorderly conduct. A 30-year-old Shakopee man was cited for disorderly conduct at Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

FEB. 2

Animal complaint. Authorities checking on a report of a deer stuck in ice in the 13000 block of Dellwood Road contacted the Stillwater Fire Department, which arrived with an air boat and fished the deer out of the water. It promptly ran off into the woods.

