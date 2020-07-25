ANDOVER

JULY 9

Fleeing police. Officers responded to a report of unspecified trouble in the 14500 block of NW. Bluebird Street and learned a vehicle involved in the incident had left the scene. They located the vehicle, which fled when the deputy turned on his lights. The vehicle went into a cul-de-sac and the driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested.

JULY 15

Animal theft. An officer responded to a report of a possible chicken theft at a home in the 14000 block of NW. Martin Court. The officer found the chickens roosting in the rafters.

EAST BETHEL

JUNE 29

Theft. An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from the yard of a home in the 18500 block of NE. Vermillion Street.

GRANT

JUNE 7

Found property. A stash of alcohol was found next to a tree near the road by a person walking in the 6000 block of Jasmine Court. There were no other residents who lived on the street, so authorities emptied the beer and alcohol in the ditch and recycled the cans and bottles.

LAKE ELMO

JUNE 7

Suspicious activity. A deputy checking on a report of a suspicious group near a construction area in the 400 block of Lake Elmo Avenue determined they were filming a music video with a drone.

MAPLE PLAIN

JUNE 29

Illegal dumping. A business owner reported that a woman was illegally leaving garbage in their dumpster in the 4900 block of Hwy. 12. A photo of the suspect and vehicle information identified the woman. The case was under investigation.

MAPLEWOOD

JUNE 23

Theft. A 33-year-old woman admitted to police that she had taken a carton of cigarettes without paying at Holiday Stationstore, 280 McKnight Rd., but said the cigarettes were rightfully hers. After an officer convinced her they weren’t, she eventually returned the cigarettes. The store did not press charges but barred her from the property.

MEDINA

JUNE 25

Drugs. A 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Medina Street.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 15

Drunken driving. A 19-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested for underage drinking and driving at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

JULY 9

Drugs. A 30-year-old Rochester man was arrested for possession of drugs and being a felon in possession of ammunition, after officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in Roosevelt Park, 7644 4th Av. S.

JULY 13

Assault. A 60-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for assault after threatening another woman with a hammer in the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue S.

ST. ANTHONY

JUNE 7

Drugs. A 42-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substances in the 2700 block of Kenzie Terrace.

ST. BONIFACIUS

JULY 2

Child found. Officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old boy running alone along Main Street. Two passersby spotted the boy and took him to a nearby business, where he was reunited with his parents.

ST. MARY’S POINT

JUNE 3

Suspicious person. A man wearing black dress pants, a black shirt and a Taco Bell hat reportedly knocked on the door of a home in the 2000 block of Itasca Avenue and asked a resident if their vehicle was for sale. He was last seen riding off on a bicycle.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 25

Assault. A 30-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at McCoys Copper Pint, 1710 Crossings Blvd.

JULY 5

Animal complaint. A 20-year-old Coon Rapids man was cited for mistreating an animal and leaving an animal in an unattended motor vehicle at Holiday Inn Express, 4550 12th Av. E.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.