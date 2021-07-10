ANDOVER

JUNE 14

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW.

Ham Lake

JUNE 14

Theft. Officers responded to a report of the theft of five golf carts at Majestic Oaks Golf Club, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE. The golf carts were located along with the five juvenile males who stole them. All were arrested.

JORDAN

MAY 23

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a suspicious activity report on Northland Court. The caller reported being followed and suspected it was their daughter's boyfriend. The officers determined it was another driver trying to alert the caller to turn on their headlights.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 16-22

Theft. A riding lawn mower valued at $13,000 was stolen from the 20000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Drunken driving. An officer responded to a complaint and found a woman, age 23, passed out at the wheel on the 17000 block of Kenwood Trail. She failed sobriety tests and was arrested.

LAUDERDALE

MAY 18

False info to police. A 38-year-old man was cited for filing a false police report after he told authorities his vehicle had been stolen and he had located it in a towing lot. It was determined the vehicle had been abandoned after being in an accident and a MnDOT video identified the man as the driver who left the scene. When questioned, he told police he was scared because he shouldn't have been driving.

MAPLE GROVE

MAY 12

Property damage. Officers responded to a report of property damage at Chick-fil-A, 11820 Fountains Way N. A customer was angry that there was a shortage of condiments. As he was leaving, he forcefully exited through the front door and broke it off the hinges. The 33-year-old man was contacted and agreed to pay for the damages.

MAY 18

Animal complaint. Officers responded to an animal complaint at a home in the 7100 block of Archer Lane N. A resident wanted a mother duck with eggs in their backyard removed. The duck and its eggs were relocated to a forested reserve.

MINNETRISTA

MAY 24

Theft. Jewelry valued at $20,000 was missing from a home on Eagle Bluff Road.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 1

Theft. The rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of 3rd Street.

Theft. The front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue.

Theft. Both license plates were reported removed from a vehicle in the 800 block of County Road D and replaced with plates stolen from a vehicle in Fridley.

OAK GROVE

JUNE 8

Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of 195th Lane NW.

PLYMOUTH

MAY 24

Theft. Two kayaks were stolen from the beach in the 1700 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard E.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 22

Theft. Gun magazines with ammunition and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 16200 block of Tahinka Court.

RICHFIELD

JUNE 29

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue S. The suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was located and arrested.

ST. ANTHONY

JUNE 23

Drugs. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of two controlled substances at Silver Lake Road and 37th Avenue.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

MAY 23

Suspicious person. A woman was reportedly talking to horses at a horse farm in the 10000 block of Stonebridge Trail. She left in a black vehicle with Wisconsin plates.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

