ANDOVER
JUNE 14
Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW.
Ham Lake
JUNE 14
Theft. Officers responded to a report of the theft of five golf carts at Majestic Oaks Golf Club, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE. The golf carts were located along with the five juvenile males who stole them. All were arrested.
JORDAN
MAY 23
Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a suspicious activity report on Northland Court. The caller reported being followed and suspected it was their daughter's boyfriend. The officers determined it was another driver trying to alert the caller to turn on their headlights.
LAKEVILLE
WEEK OF MAY 16-22
Theft. A riding lawn mower valued at $13,000 was stolen from the 20000 block of Cedar Avenue.
Drunken driving. An officer responded to a complaint and found a woman, age 23, passed out at the wheel on the 17000 block of Kenwood Trail. She failed sobriety tests and was arrested.
LAUDERDALE
MAY 18
False info to police. A 38-year-old man was cited for filing a false police report after he told authorities his vehicle had been stolen and he had located it in a towing lot. It was determined the vehicle had been abandoned after being in an accident and a MnDOT video identified the man as the driver who left the scene. When questioned, he told police he was scared because he shouldn't have been driving.
MAPLE GROVE
MAY 12
Property damage. Officers responded to a report of property damage at Chick-fil-A, 11820 Fountains Way N. A customer was angry that there was a shortage of condiments. As he was leaving, he forcefully exited through the front door and broke it off the hinges. The 33-year-old man was contacted and agreed to pay for the damages.
MAY 18
Animal complaint. Officers responded to an animal complaint at a home in the 7100 block of Archer Lane N. A resident wanted a mother duck with eggs in their backyard removed. The duck and its eggs were relocated to a forested reserve.
MINNETRISTA
MAY 24
Theft. Jewelry valued at $20,000 was missing from a home on Eagle Bluff Road.
NEW BRIGHTON
JUNE 1
Theft. The rear license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of 3rd Street.
Theft. The front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue.
Theft. Both license plates were reported removed from a vehicle in the 800 block of County Road D and replaced with plates stolen from a vehicle in Fridley.
OAK GROVE
JUNE 8
Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of 195th Lane NW.
PLYMOUTH
MAY 24
Theft. Two kayaks were stolen from the beach in the 1700 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard E.
PRIOR LAKE
MAY 22
Theft. Gun magazines with ammunition and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 16200 block of Tahinka Court.
RICHFIELD
JUNE 29
Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue S. The suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was located and arrested.
ST. ANTHONY
JUNE 23
Drugs. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of two controlled substances at Silver Lake Road and 37th Avenue.
STILLWATER TOWNSHIP
MAY 23
Suspicious person. A woman was reportedly talking to horses at a horse farm in the 10000 block of Stonebridge Trail. She left in a black vehicle with Wisconsin plates.
Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.