ANDOVER

JAN. 13

Burglary. Guns and bedding were stolen from a home in the 4100 block of NW. 145th Lane.

CENTERVILLE

JAN. 3

Driving violations. A 30-year-old man was cited for speeding, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Centerville Road and Heritage Street.

FRIDLEY

DEC. 26

Assist public. Officers responded to a report to assist a woman in recovering a set of car keys from her intoxicated son in the 1500 block of NE. 73rd Avenue. Officers assisted in getting the keys and mediating the dispute. The family agreed to separate for the evening to avoid further confrontation.

HUGO

DEC. 16

Civil matter. A gas drive-off was reported at Speedway, 14815 Forest Blvd. It was determined a defective card reader at one of the gas pumps was the issue. A deputy contacted the vehicle owner who agreed to return to the business and pay.

DEC. 21

Suspicious activity. A deputy located fresh tire tracks and footprints, determined to have been made within an hour of newly fallen snow, leading to several homes under construction in the 16000 block of Europa Avenue at 2:15 a.m. The houses were searched and found to be vacant.

LAKE ELMO

DEC. 20

Found property. Old vinyl records were reported found in a garbage bin in the 8000 block of 33rd Street. Authorities advised they wouldn't take them as they appeared to be nothing more than discarded property.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 13-19

Theft. A trailer and three snowmobiles, valued at $21,000, were stolen from the 9000 block of W. 178th Street.

WEEK OF DEC. 20-26

Alcohol consumption. An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at W. 207th Street and Holyoke Avenue. The 36-year-old woman had become ill after a night of alcohol consumption. Her blood alcohol content was .23 and she was taken to the hospital.

MAPLE GROVE

DEC. 22

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving through the neighborhood for many hours in the 6700 block of Urbandale Lane. The officer found the occupants were involved in driving lessons.

MINNETRISTA

DEC. 26

Suspicious activity. A resident reported his dog came back with a bone after digging in the snow in the 1200 block of Jennings Cove Road. The bone was turned over to police. The medical examiner's office determined it was not a human bone.

JAN. 1

Suspicious activity. A resident reported finding thumb tacks strewn on his driveway on Game Farm Road.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 23

Theft. A boat and trailer were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Silver Lake Road.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 30

Drugs. A 36-year-old Hastings man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at SE. Duluth Avenue and Pleasant Street.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 6

Weapon. A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for possession of a pistol without a permit following a traffic stop for speeding in the 6500 block of S. Penn Avenue. The handgun and drugs were found in the vehicle following a search.

ST. ANTHONY

JAN. 1

Theft. A 2001 GMC Yukon was stolen from an apartment parking lot in the 2800 block of Silver Lane.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 30

Driving violation. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was cited for reckless driving at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

SHOREWOOD

DEC. 24

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious running vehicle in the driveway of a home on Club Valley Road. A 39-year-old Shorewood man was arrested for drunken driving.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.