ANDOVER

FEB. 2

Burglary. A purse and wallet were stolen from a home in the 2200 block of 149th Avenue NW after a suspect stole the garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to gain access to the home. Credit cards had been used in Champlin and Coon Rapids.

COLUMBUS

FEB. 1

Theft. A snowmobile was stolen from the yard of a home in the 16900 block of Kettle River Boulevard NW.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

JAN. 10

Park complaint. A deputy was preparing a citation for a vehicle parked without a permit at Point Douglas Park, 14810 Point Douglas Drive, when a woman with several children walked up to the vehicle. She explained she had a permit on the family's other vehicle and was given a verbal warning.

EAST BETHEL

JAN. 31

Burglary. Cash was stolen from a home in the 20900 block of Hastings Street NE. Entry was gained through a pried-open window.

HAM LAKE

FEB. 3

Theft. A skid loader was stolen from a work site in the 1300 block of 157th Avenue NE.

HUGO

JAN. 8

Neighbor dispute. A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue told authorities that due to her work schedule she tries to sleep between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., but her neighbor's young children are too loud and boisterous. The neighbors were frustrated that she keeps knocking on their door to complain about what they believe is reasonable noise. Both were counseled to try to be civil to one another.

JORDAN

JAN. 15

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity. The officer found a man dancing while at the corner of the intersection at 2nd Street E. and Broadway Street N. The officer determined he was not a danger to himself or others.

JAN. 18

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Forest Edge Drive. The resident reported someone was banging on their door inside the garage. The officer made contact with a juvenile female and the resident confirmed it was their daughter.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 24-30

Drugs. A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 215th Street W. and Hamburg Avenue.

Theft. A skid loader, valued at $45,000, was stolen from the 18000 block of Kenrick Avenue.

MEDINA

JAN. 20

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on private property in the 4300 block of Willow Drive. The officer located the vehicle and the driver said he was watching trains. He was warned about being parked on private property.

JAN. 22

Suspicious activity. An officer observed an occupied vehicle in Hamel Lions Park, after hours, at 3200 Mill Drive. The occupants were involved in sexual activities. An 18-year-old man and woman were advised they could not be in the park after hours.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 12

Theft. Police responding to a report of a stolen wheelbarrow in the 2200 block of Long Lake Road cited a 37-year-old Hugo man for theft.

PINE SPRINGS

JAN. 8

Drunken driving. A deputy arrested a man for drunken driving in the area of Hwy. 36 and Interstate 694 after pulling him over for tailgating the vehicle in front of him. The man seemed impaired, failed all field sobriety tests and registered .17 on a breath test.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 16

Theft. A 57-year-old man was arrested for theft, possession of burglary tools, driving without a license, possession of marijuana and an open bottle of alcohol in a vehicle at Ace Hardware, 16281 Main Av.

RICHFIELD

FEB. 2

Assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue S. A 26-year-old New Hope woman was arrested for assault.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.