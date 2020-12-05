CENTERVILLE

NOV. 7

Fire. An officer responded to a report of a possible illegal burn at a home in the 1700 block of Center Street. The officer observed the large amount of smoke and found a resident burning leaves. The resident was issued a citation.

CHAMPLIN

OCT. 28

Curfew violation. Four juveniles were cited for violating curfew in the 11800 block of Zachary Lane.

EDINA

OCT. 23

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for underage drinking and driving following a traffic stop at S. France Avenue and W. 56th Street.

GRANT

OCT. 18

Animal complaint. Emus were reported loose on the Cedar Ridge Treatment Center grounds, 11400 Julianne Av. They were gone by the time authorities arrived, but a deputy spoke to someone on an adjacent property about securing the birds better.

INDEPENDENCE

OCT. 25

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of something shining from a dumpster behind a business in the 5000 block of Hwy. 12. The officer found a large glass mirror in the dumpster reflecting the building security light.

LAKELAND

OCT. 20

Noise complaint. A deputy responding to a report of loud music in the 16000 block of 7th Street found a car parked with its doors opened and music playing extremely loudly at 5:45 a.m. A man was advised of the complaint and agreed to turn the music down.

OCT. 22

Noise complaint. A deputy responding to a report of loud music in the 16000 block of 7th Street at 12:30 a.m. found the same vehicle and man from the complaint two days earlier. The man was advised to turn the music down or be cited. He complied and left the area.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 25-31

Theft. A trailer containing tools, valued at $15,000, was stolen from Hamby Way and W. 183rd Street.

WEEK OF NOV. 8-14

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man pacing up and down the street and yelling on Anthony Drive. Officers found a 29-year-old man and suspected he was under the influence of narcotics. He was taken to his home and left in the care of his family.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 28

Drugs. An officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle in front of her at a stoplight at White Bear and Lydia avenues. When the driver didn't signal a turn she pulled the car over. The driver denied using marijuana or that there was any in the car and said his dogs made it smell that way. A vehicle search turned up a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was cited for possession.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 27

Animal complaint. Officers and public works employees freed a deer that was stuck in netting in a sports court on Sunnyfield Road.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 28

Theft. A gun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of 10th Street.

PLYMOUTH

OCT. 28

Assault. An officer responded to a report of a possible intoxicated man walking in the median at Hwy. 55 and Northwest Boulevard. The officer found the man and he became disorderly. The 55-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for assault.

ST. ANTHONY

NOV. 6

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Gross National Golf Club, 2201 St. Anthony Blvd. A 43-year-old man advised he was shooting off fireworks. He was cited for possession of illegal fireworks.

NOV. 8

Theft. A 73-year-old woman was arrested and cited for stealing $216.13 worth of merchandise from Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Rd.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 6

Weapon. A 37-year-old Oakdale woman was arrested for being an ineligible person in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance following a traffic stop at NW. Canterbury Road and Hwy. 169.

