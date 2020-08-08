ANDOVER

JULY 17

Theft. A 1970 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen from a home in the 3000 block of NW. 167th Lane. The keys had been left in the car.

BLAINE

JULY 18

Suspicious person. Officers responded to a report of a woman passed out on the porch of a home in the 2200 block of 119th Lane NE. The intoxicated woman lived nearby and officers walked her home.

CIRCLE PINES

JULY 28

Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of a dispute in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive. A woman said her neighbors had directed their video cameras at her windows. Upon investigation, it was found the cameras were positioned to monitor the neighbor's fence line and property for protection.

CORCORAN

JULY 15

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at City Park in the 20400 block of County Rd. 50. The officer found people in the vehicle were looking at Comet Neowise and the stars with a telescope.

HUGO

JUNE 21

Noise complaint/Disturbance. Several juveniles were reported driving recklessly on the grass and playing loud music at Oak Shore Park, 12790 Exhall Av. A deputy found five juveniles who had parked at opposite ends of the field and were playing football under the headlights. Both vehicles had been driven onto the field and one had music playing loudly. The juveniles were given verbal warnings about driving onto the field and making noise.

JUNE 26

Suspicious activity. A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of 138th Street on a report of a man sitting on the porch of a residence. The deputy found a man matching the description, but he denied sitting on the porch. He was advised not to do so in the future.

JORDAN

JULY 17

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a neighbor disturbance on Bradbury Circle. They arrested a 61-year-old man for assault after he struck another man in the neck with a baseball bat.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 19-25

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in the 16000 block of Kenrick Avenue. They located a man passed out in his car with his arm out the window and a methamphetamine pipe in his hand. Meth also was found in the vehicle. They arrested the 48-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine.

LAUDERDALE

JULY 12

Flee in motor vehicle. Police spotted two vehicles racing near Hwy. 280 and Broadway Avenue. One vehicle slowed but the other continued to accelerate, reaching speeds of approximately 130 mph. Ramsey County deputies assisted with pursuit, but it was discontinued due to safety concerns.

MAPLE GROVE

JULY 5

Missing child. An officer responded to a report of a missing 7-year-old boy from a home in the 13700 block of Timber Crest Drive. A neighbor found the boy at a nearby park, and he was returned home safely.

JULY 6

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a male carrying backpacks out the window of a home in the 11500 block of 81st Place. He turned out to be the homeowner's son.

OAK GROVE

JULY 19

Burglary. Cash and a safe were stolen from Back to the SRO Bar & Grill, 18919 NW. Lake George Boulevard. The suspects had entered through a window.

PLYMOUTH

JULY 13

Disorderly conduct. A 57-year-old Plymouth woman was cited for disorderly conduct in the 13700 block of 54th Avenue N.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 23

Drugs. A 22-year-old Savage woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and multiple warrants from Scott County in the area of County Rd. 83 and Hwy. 169.

JULY 24

Theft. A 34-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle; possession of methamphetamine, heroin and Suboxone; possession of drug paraphernalia; and warrants, at County Roads 42 and 83.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.