EDINA

MARCH 23

Theft. A watch valued at $15,500 was reported stolen from the 5000 block of S. France Avenue.

FRIDLEY

MARCH 19

Civil dispute. Officers responded to a report of a dispute at Target, 755 NE. 53rd Av. A 32-year-old woman was upset because the store was limiting the amount of toilet paper she could buy.

GRANT

MARCH 22

Suspicious activity. A man was reported walking up and down the road in the 9000 block of Ideal Avenue. He told authorities he was rock hunting.

HAM LAKE

APRIL 7

Assault. Officers responded to a report of two juveniles fighting in the 1400 block of NE. Lombardy Drive. They arrested a 15-year-old boy for alleged assault.

LAKEVILLE

MARCH 22-28

Disturbance. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 8000 block of W. 210th Street. They arrested a 50-year-old man for terroristic threats, assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

Theft. A trailer and three snowmobiles were reported stolen from the 20000 block of Kensington Boulevard.

LAUDERDALE

MARCH 17

Theft. A vehicle left running and unlocked was stolen in the 1600 block of Carl Street.

MARCH 20

Theft. A person driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate pumped $45 worth of gas and drove off without paying at Lauderdale Certified Auto Repair, 2421 W. Larpenteur Av.

LINWOOD

MARCH 31

Theft. A log splitter was stolen from a pole barn in the 22600 block of NE. Typo Creek Drive.

MAPLE PLAIN

MARCH 27

Civil dispute. An officer responded to a dispute at a home in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue. A 19-year-old woman wanted to take her mother's car against her mother's wishes. The officer mediated and the daughter decided to call her father and stay with him.

MAPLEWOOD

MARCH 16

Suspicious person. Police woke a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle idling at Speedway, 1750 White Bear Av. Several large knives were in plain view in the car, and a search allegedly turned up a disassembled shotgun and shells, a bullet-resistant vest, methamphetamine and a clown mask. The man was arrested on weapon, drug and warrant charges.

MINNETRISTA

MARCH 28

Animal complaint. Donkeys were reported loose on County Road 15. Their owner corralled them.

MARCH 29

Gathering complaint. An officer responded to a report of a gathering of more than 10 people at a home on Gander Lane. The resident was reminded of the state's stay-at-home order.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 19

Property damage. All four tires on a vehicle were reported slashed in the 600 block of Campus Drive.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 10

Drunken driving. An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, obstructing the legal process, failing to notify owner of an accident, possession of a legal drug without prescription, indecent exposure, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, after a traffic stop at Jasper Road and Vierling Drive.

OAK GROVE

APRIL 4

Drunken driving. A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she was stopped for allegedly driving 38 mph in a 65 mph zone in the 4800 block of NW Viking Boulevard.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 3

Theft. A trailer and two snowmobiles valued at $20,600 were stolen from the 5700 block of Fairlawn Shores Trail.

TONKA BAY

APRIL 11

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a man who urinated on his vehicle on Tonka Bay Lane, and cited a 31-year-old Duluth man for disorderly conduct.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.