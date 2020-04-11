BLAINE

MARCH 13

Animal complaint. A resident reported that a squirrel was stuck in the fireplace at their home in the 11900 block of NE. Washington Street. The squirrel was captured and released outside.

EAST BETHEL

MARCH 13

Burglary. Jewelry, guns and a lock box were stolen from a home in the 19800 block of NE. Polk Street.

EDINA

MARCH 3

Weapon. A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for alleged possession of a firearm and a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the 6800 block of York Avenue.

FRIDLEY

MARCH 14

Suspicious activity. A resident reported finding human feces on the front step of their home in the 1200 block of NE. Norton Avenue.

INDEPENDENCE

MARCH 8

Suspicious activity. A resident reported that strangers were behind his home in the 7000 block of Pagenkopf Road. An officer found that a 15-year-old girl was feeding chickens and helping the property caretaker.

JORDAN

MARCH 10

Weapon. A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of a dangerous weapon and marijuana in a motor vehicle during a traffic stop at Helena Boulevard and W. 210th Street.

LAKE ELMO

MARCH 2

Suspicious activity. A deputy responded to a report of a man walking a dog on train tracks in the area of Klondike Avenue and Stillwater Boulevard. The deputy found the man and told him to stay off the tracks.

LAKELAND SHORES

MARCH 1

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 16000 block of 4th Street called authorities about an unfamiliar vehicle parked near her home. She said she was nervous because of news about the coronavirus and because she didn’t know the vehicle. A deputy found the owner, determined all was fine and notified the caller.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MARCH 1-7

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 11000 block of W. 210th Street. A woman told police she had gone out with a man she met on a dating app, went inside a store to buy snacks and discovered he had driven away with her purse.

MAHTOMEDI

MARCH 3

Animal complaint. A deputy responding to a report of a barking dog in the 300 block of Jesse James Lane heard it barking loudly when he knocked on the front door. No one answered, so he went back to his squad car to contact the homeowners. The dog barked for the 35 minutes the deputy was in the area. The deputy left a message on the homeowners’ phone, and a citation was sent to them.

MAPLE GROVE

MARCH 3

Suspicious activity. A resident reported hearing someone walking on the roof of his home in the 12300 block of 97th Avenue. It was determined that a large raccoon, spotted in the yard, most likely had caused the noise.

MAPLEWOOD

MARCH 3

Threat. A customer who was unable to obtain financing refused to leave Maplewood Auto Mall, 2529 White Bear Av., and threatened to shoot employees in the face. After the man was handcuffed and arrested, he said he was having heart issues and was taken to Regions Hospital in an ambulance.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 8

Theft. Coins amounting to $10 were reported taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 1700 block of Alton Road.

St. Anthony

MARCH 11

Theft. A 1995 Toyota was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Silver Lane.

SHAKOPEE

MARCH 8

Drugs. A 44-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for possession of controlled substances at a traffic stop at Hwy. 169 and Marschall Road.

Disorderly conduct. A 44-year-old Savage man was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process at Canterbury Card Club, 1100 Canterbury Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.