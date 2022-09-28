Twin Cities Marathon still running at 40

The Twin Cities Marathon, beginning in Minneapolis and ending in St. Paul, celebrates 40 years this weekend. 
By Star Tribune staff
September 27, 2022 — 11:11pm

SCROLL

1982: Sally Brent of Sioux City, Iowa, was the first woman across the finish line.

Stormi Greener, Star Tribune

1983: The only pursuers in sight of Allan Zachariasen were on bicycles as he passed the St. Paul Cathedral and headed for the finish line.

John Croft, Star Tribune

2000: Runners passed the Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture.

Jane Hwang, Star Tribune

Runners were a blur during the 2013 Twin Cities Marathon.

Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

1995: Elizabeth Skinner clapped as her children, Erik 6, and Amanda, 10, cheered for runners as they cross the finish line.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

1995: The start always is a crush of humanity.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

2009: The elite runners set their watches at the start before the gun.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

2006: Spike, a curious West Highland White Terrier owned by Mark and Sherri Ginther, checked out all the sights and sounds along Lyndale Avenue

Jim Gehrz, Star Tribune

1990: After finishing the marathon, J.C. Hoffman of Wayzata quenched his thirst with water, not the beer that was his incentive during the run.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

2005: The fluids for the elite runners were lined up on tables near Mile 19.

Joey McLeister, Star Tribune

2000: Volunteer Dan Whelan crushed left over water cups after the water stop at Mile 7 closed.

Kelly Guenther, Star Tribune

2004: Dennis Simonaitis was pumped after finishing 12th in the marathon.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

2015: Finishing medals await their runners.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

2005: A medal to mark the marathon.

Bruce Bisping, Star Tribune

2016: Runners left the start line.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

2005: Former Viking and state Supreme Court justic Alan Page played “Whistle While You Work” over and over for marathoners near his home in Minneapolis.

Joey McLeister, Star Tribune

2010: Wheelchair racers headed up Douglas Avenue near the 2 1/2-mile mark.

David Joles, Star Tribune

1996: Runners kept pace along Minnehaha Parkway near Nicollet Avenue.

Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

1987: Tony Possehl and Bart Bardwell approached the finish.

Richard Sennott, Star Tribune

1996: Wheelchair winner Saul Mendoza hit the tape.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

2014: Esther Erb was the first woman in at the marathon.

Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

1982: Looking exhausted, winner Alan Zachariasen of Denmark stood on the victory stand in St. Paul.

Stormi Greener, Star Tribune

© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.