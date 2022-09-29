A Twin Cities man reportedly missing since the weekend has been found dead inside a car that went into a lake north of Brainerd, officials said.

The car was located at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in West Twin Lake along Hwy. 371 in Pequot Lakes, the State Patrol said.

The 26-year-old man from Blaine was driving south on Hwy. 371 about 18 miles north of Brainerd, went off the road to the right into a ditch and rolled over into the lake, according to the patrol.

The patrol said it will release the man's name later Thursday.

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang said his department was notified about a man who failed to report to work Saturday morning, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

Klang said he went out Wednesday afternoon to look for the car and saw tread marks near the lake. Soon after, divers from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arrived and found the overturned vehicle about 30 to 35 feet from shore and in murky water 15 to 20 feet deep, the chief told the Dispatch.

Klang added that members of the man's family, in the area to form a search effort, stopped at the scene after seeing responders there.