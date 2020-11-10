Becker County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a hunter who went missing over the deer opener weekend.

Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, was reported missing at 3:45 p.m. Sunday after he did not meet up with his hunting group at 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sandstrom was last seen in the wooded Gardner Lake area near Bad Medicine Lake wearing orange and black hunting clothes.

Sheriff’s deputies are working with the Minnesota State Patrol and several other agencies in their search.

Anyone who has information about Sandstrom should contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth