Becker County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a hunter who went missing over the deer opener weekend.
Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, was reported missing at 3:45 p.m. Sunday after he did not meet up with his hunting group at 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sandstrom was last seen in the wooded Gardner Lake area near Bad Medicine Lake wearing orange and black hunting clothes.
Sheriff’s deputies are working with the Minnesota State Patrol and several other agencies in their search.
Anyone who has information about Sandstrom should contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
Twitter: @ryanfaircloth
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Walz to unveil more 'surgical' COVID-19 lockdown measures
Walz said he would be speaking with lawmakers about his plans and would be unveiling at least some of them on Tuesday. The targeted restrictions might be needed in places where young adults are gathering and spreading the virus, he said.
National
Ellsworth, Minneapolis St. Paul are 'red' Air Force bases
Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and the Minneapolis St. Paul Air Reserve Base in Minnesota are among nine U.S. Air Force bases in the world that have been categorized as a "red" installation due to the rise of active COVID-19 cases in areas surrounding the bases.
Local
Man fatally shot in Eagan, two people in custody
Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot Monday night in Eagan, according to police.
Local
Twin Cities area in line for 4 to 7 inches of snow by tonight
An ice storm warning is in effect for Steele, Faribault and Freeborn counties in southern Minnesota.
South Metro
Male is shot, killed at Eagan hotel; 2 arrested
2 people were taken into custody, police said.