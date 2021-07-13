A Twin Cities man crashed his SUV in north-central Minnesota over the weekend and was killed, authorities said.
The rollover wreck occurred early Saturday on Pine Mountain Lake Road near Backus, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Maple Grove, was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders. His identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh
