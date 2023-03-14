A Twin Cities man has received a 35½-year sentence for his role in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in downtown Rochester during a fight following a dice game.

Derrick T. Days, 29, of South St. Paul, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the 2021 killing of Todd L. Banks Jr. of Rochester.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Days is expected to serve roughly the first 22 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Along with the convictions in this case, Days' criminal history in Minnesota also includes convictions for burglary and illegal possession of a gun.

An accomplice, Nautica D. Cox, 24, of Minneapolis, remains jailed on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun. Cox's next court date is May 25. He has convictions in Minnesota for assault, robbery and illegal gun possession.

According to the criminal complaints:

A police officer on patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 6, 2021, saw Cox shooting toward people at SW. 1st Avenue and 3rd Street. He spotted Cox ducking into a nearby alley behind what was once Dooley's Pub and discovered a handgun in the immediate vicinity.

Police found Banks at the intersection. He was put in an ambulance and soon declared dead of at least five gunshot wounds.

A police review of various downtown surveillance video showed people playing dice at the intersection where the shooting occurred. The video revealed Banks and a 26-year-old man fighting on the ground. According to the video, Days moved the 26-year-old man aside and shot Banks multiple times.

Cox was arrested at the scene, while Days was arrested elsewhere in Rochester that same morning.