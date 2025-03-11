Catherine Russell, Emmet Cohen Trio to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival

The Emmet Cohen Trio and vocalist Catherine Russell will headline the 27th annual free Twin Cities Jazz Festival on June 20-21 at Mears Park in St. Paul’s Lowertown.
Cohen, who was named top rising piano star in DownBeat’s critics poll in 2022, is known for his streaming series “Live from Emmet’s Place,” which he started from his Harlem apartment during the pandemic. Last year, he released his third album on Mack Avenue, “Vibe Provider.”
On June 20, the Emmet Cohen Trio will be joined by the Four Freshmen, the enduring jazz vocal institution. Started in 1948, the quartet was popular in the 1950s before rock ‘n’ roll but heavily influenced Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. One of the current members is Twin Cities vocalist/trumpeter Jake Baldwin.
Also appearing at the TC Jazz Fest on June 20 will be Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans as well as the Twin Cities’ own Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra featuring Jennifer Grimm.
Catherine Russell, the June 21 TC Jazz Fest headliner, is a versatile veteran vocalist who grew up on jazz before touring with David Bowie and Steely Dan as a backup singer and singing on records by Diana Ross, Rosanne Cash and others. But Russell found her way to a solo career, releasing nine albums. Her most recent effort, last year’s Grammy-nominated “My Ideal,” was a collaboration with pianist Sean Mason, who will accompany her in St. Paul.
Also appearing on June 21 will be the Twin Cities-based L.A. Buckner and Big Homie.
The rest of the lineup for TC Jazz Festival will be announced later.
