Catherine Russell, Emmet Cohen Trio to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival

Catherine Russell, the June 21 TC Jazz Fest headliner, is a versatile veteran vocalist who grew up on jazz before touring with David Bowie and Steely Dan as a backup singer and singing on records by Diana Ross, Rosanne Cash and others. But Russell found her way to a solo career, releasing nine albums. Her most recent effort, last year’s Grammy-nominated “My Ideal,” was a collaboration with pianist Sean Mason, who will accompany her in St. Paul.