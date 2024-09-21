The festival also features dozens of documentaries and independent films, including many with local connections. Those include “My Town,” a series of short films about rural life from former WCCO host (and governor candidate) Cory Hepola. And “Days When the Rains Came,” written by and starring Minneapolis performer Marisa Coughlan, which was filmed in Orono, Excelsior and Shorewood in the fall of 2022. “Days” also stars Beau Bridges and LisaGay Hamilton.