Arriving as movie awards season begins to heat up, the annual Twin Cities Film Festival always features its share of Oscar contenders. This year may be even splashier than most.
Stars Daisy Ridley and Josh Duhamel will be in attendance at the mid-October event in St. Louis Park.
“Blitz,” which pairs frequent Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan and Oscar-winning writer/director Steve McQueen (”12 Years a Slave”), looks like a contender in multiple categories, especially given its subject. It’s a sweeping, multi-character drama about people affected by Hitler’s World War II bombing of London. “Blitz” screens on the last day of the fest, which runs Oct. 17-26.
Ralph Fiennes — like Ronan, an actor who has long been on Oscar’s to-acknowledge list — stars as a cardinal at the center of the contentious selection of a new pope in “Conclave.” Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow co-star in the drama, which is the opening night film on Oct. 17.
Six-time Oscar nominee (and former Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and “Drop Dead Gorgeous” star) Amy Adams plays the title role in “Nightbitch,” a drama about a weary mother who occasionally transforms (or believes she transforms?) into a dog. Based on the novel by Rachel Yoder, “Nightbitch” was written and directed by “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” filmmaker Marielle Heller. It screens Oct. 18.
A big hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival (and winner of the screenwriting prize for Jesse Eisenberg, who also stars with Kieran Culkin) was “A Real Pain,” about cousins trying to figure out how to honor the memory of their late grandmother. It screens Oct. 22.
The festival also features dozens of documentaries and independent films, including many with local connections. Those include “My Town,” a series of short films about rural life from former WCCO host (and governor candidate) Cory Hepola. And “Days When the Rains Came,” written by and starring Minneapolis performer Marisa Coughlan, which was filmed in Orono, Excelsior and Shorewood in the fall of 2022. “Days” also stars Beau Bridges and LisaGay Hamilton.
Performers who will appear at the festival include Daisy Ridley, who presents thriller “Magpie” Oct. 21, and Josh Duhamel, who will participate in an event Oct. 24. The festival takes place at the Marcus West End theaters (previously Showplace Icon) in St. Louis Park. For the complete lineup, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org. Tickets range from $10-$25, with multi-film packages and streaming options available.
