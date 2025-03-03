A teenager accused of causing a fatal two-vehicle crash last week in western Hennepin County was charged Monday with a stabbing two days later, marking the third serious criminal allegation against him in less than three months.
Twin Cities driver includes crash that killed girl, 11, to his recent string of alleged crimes
The teenager remains jailed. His other crimes allegedly include a stabbing and fleeing police at more than 100 mph.
Conner Michael Iversen, 18, of St. Paul was charged in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree assault in connection with the attack Friday in Golden Valley.
Iversen also was charged with fleeing at more than 100 miles per hour from police who were alerted to his alleged erratic and dangerous moves behind the wheel on Dec. 17.
The crash occurred in Independence at the intersection of County Roads 6 and 110 shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday when a Maple Plain family’s SUV was struck by Iversen, who police say ran a stop sign while driving a pickup truck.
SUV passenger Lilyana Loycano, 11, died two days later at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
Police said Lilyana, with her parents Eric and Emmy Loycano, and her three brothers, were headed to school when they stopped at a four-way stop. As they crossed County Road 6, police said, Iversen failed to stop and hit the SUV broadside. The other SUV occupants survived their injuries. Iversen was not jailed in connection with the crash.
According to police and the charges in the other incidents:
On Friday, police in Golden Valley met with a man who was stabbed at Theodore Wirth Parkway and Olson Hwy. The victim was taken by emergency medical responders to North Memorial Health Hospital with stab wounds to the back of his leg.
The victim also told police that he was hit in the face with a large stick, but “the item used to stab [the man] is undetermined at this time,” the criminal complaint read.
The man said he picked up Iversen from a gas station “intending to help the person out” in some manner not explained in the complaint. A cellphone found in the man’s vehicle had a home screen that identified Iversen.
Police tracked Iversen to a maintenance building about a mile away from the scene of the stabbing. Maintenance staff reported that Iversen had broken into the building. Police found him covered in scratches and blood.
“Golden Valley is currently investigating multiple burglaries [Friday morning] possibly connected to Iversen,” the complaint noted.
On Dec. 17, police in Minnetrista were alerted to troubling driving on Hwy. 7 in St. Bonifacius. Police were told the car’s driver was disobeying a no-passing zone, passing on the shoulder, speeding and being “all over the road.”
Officers spotted Iversen topping 100 mph on County Road 92. A State Patrol helicopter soon took over the pursuit. Officers brought the vehicle to a crashing halt when Iversen drove over police stop sticks. He fled briefly on a trail before his arrest.
Iversen explained to officers that he “hit the gas as hard as I could” in his effort to evade police. “I don’t even know why. ... It was stupid. I messed up.”
The teenager added that he gets too crazy when he drives, adding that this was third third vehicle he has crashed.
Iversen remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the assault and fleeing police allegations. Charges in connection with the crash have yet to be filed.
Iversen’s driving history has other blemishes as well, according to court records.
In September, he was convicted of a petty misdemeanor for driving on the shoulder of Hwy. 100 in Edina. In December, he was convicted of a misdemeanor for abandoning a vehicle in the middle of the road in Shorewood after it quit running from striking a curb.
Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.
