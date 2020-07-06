A Twin Cities couple violated Canadian law and failed to quarantine for 14 days after entering the country, Ontario police say.

David Sippell, 66, and Anne Sippell, 65, both of Excelsior, entered Canada June 24 from International Falls, Minn., at the Fort Frances crossing, provincial police said Saturday.

The Sippells were told by the Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and quarantine for 14 days, a requirement by the federal government in its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Sippells “were observed making stops in the Town of Fort Frances,” a statement from police read.

Messages were left Monday with the Sippells seeking their response to the charges.

Violating the Quarantine Act can lead to a fine of $1,000.

The federal order first took effect in late March and remains in force until at least Aug. 31. Americans can enter Canada only in connection with providing services that are deemed essential or in order to continue on to Alaska.