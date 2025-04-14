Twin Cities church volunteer charged with sexually assaulting four children has ‘lengthy history’ of accusations

Last week, the parents of a 5-year-old boy reported to police that he had been sexually assaulted by Seeman. The parents had picked him up from Sunday school, and he told them that his “butt hurt.” The parents asked more questions, and the child said that Seeman had taken him into the bathroom and penetrated him with his finger and with toilet paper. The boy said Seeman told him his parents said it was OK for them to go to the bathroom together and had done this three or four times in the past.