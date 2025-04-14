Twin Cities church volunteer charged with sexually assaulting four children has ‘lengthy history’ of accusations

A St. Paul man with a lengthy history of sexual assault accusations was charged last week with sexually assaulting four children under the age of 6 who attend King of Kings Lutheran Church and School in Roseville.
Joshua Alirio Seeman, 50, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County District Court. Prosecutors allege that three boys and one girl were taken into bathroom stalls during Sunday school and penetrated and fondled by Seeman. The charges note that Seeman had volunteered at the church for two years.
In 2022, Seeman was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault in Ramsey County after he allegedly tried to make a disabled friend and former co-worker perform oral sex on him in a White Bear Lake park bathroom. It is the only criminal charge on his record, but police indicated he has been the subject of numerous sexual assault complaints dating back to 2001. Most have been declined for charges because he is deemed mentally incompetent.
An employee who answered the phone at King of Kings said the church would have no comment. Messages left with Seeman’s attorney were not immediately returned on Monday.
According to the charges:
Last week, the parents of a 5-year-old boy reported to police that he had been sexually assaulted by Seeman. The parents had picked him up from Sunday school, and he told them that his “butt hurt.” The parents asked more questions, and the child said that Seeman had taken him into the bathroom and penetrated him with his finger and with toilet paper. The boy said Seeman told him his parents said it was OK for them to go to the bathroom together and had done this three or four times in the past.
The boy’s Sunday school teacher said that two weeks earlier the boy had gone with Seeman to the bathroom and had been missing for about 30 minutes, “which was unusual.”
The parents told police that Seeman had called them and sent text messages asking to babysit their kids.