Minnesotan charged with making threats in retaliation for Charlie Kirk killing

A Minnesota man has been charged with making gruesome and deadly threats of violence in retaliation for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and sweeping threats against members of specific ethnicities and nationalities.
John Allan Sandeen, 64, of Mora was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with four felony counts of threats of violence in connection with troubling emails he sent this month.
Sandeen was arrested near his hometown and jailed Wednesday in Ramsey County on stalking and harassment charges also stemming from threats he directed toward a musician performing Beatles tunes on Sept. 7 at a White Bear Lake church and its music director.
According to the emails, Sandeen attended the show and was upset after hearing talk about John Lennon on-stage between songs .
Sandeen remains in the Ramsey County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail ahead of an Oct. 8 court hearing. His attorney was not immediately available Saturday to comment.
“These threats are chilling and extremely graphic,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.
She added that “our community is still reeling” from the assassinations in June of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shootings that seriously wounded Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
The alleged gunman, Vance Boelter, faces state and federal stalking and murder charges.