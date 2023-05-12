Art glass windows and cabinetry. Vintage furnishings and fixtures. A renovated porch and vestibule in the Arts and Crafts style.

These are just some of the renovation and remodeling projects highlighted in the Twin Cities Bungalow Club Home Tour.

"They're beautiful homes that the owners have done a lot of work to maintain and restore," said Bungalow Club president Tim Counts.

This year, the self-guided tour, slated for May 20, will focus on houses built in the 1910s and 1920s. At all five homes — two in Minneapolis, two in St. Paul and one in Maplewood — homeowners will be on hand to answer questions about their restoration projects.

Highlights include a classic bungalow in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood and a larger St. Paul bungalow that features art glass and decoratively carved woodwork.

"There's a mixture of details you might refer to as Victorian, while you can also see the emerging Arts and Crafts Style," Counts said.

One home in St. Paul had a recent bathroom upgrade that gives a nod to the period in which the house was built. "The tile is in an Art Deco style and they reintroduced color with a pale blue," said Counts.

A large house on Minnehaha Parkway in Minneapolis underwent a major renovation that honored its Arts and Crafts origins in the kitchen, period-style bathrooms and wallpaper reminiscent of the era.

"It was an astonishing amount of work," Counts said. "What they did with the house is amazing and quite impressive."

For Counts, the event is a fun way to view vintage interiors and get ideas about how to honor and update these popular homes.

"They all have a great deal of the original detail both inside and out," Counts said. "They have all had changes to them to make them more comfortable and livable for the modern day."

TWIN CITIES BUNGALOW CLUB HOME TOUR

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20.

Details: The self-guided tour starts at 1036 Goodrich Av., St. Paul, where tickets and addresses for other homes on the tour are available.

Cost: $10.

Info: bungalowclub.org; mail@bungalowclub.net; 612-724-5816.