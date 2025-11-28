More snow headed toward southern Minnesota, including Twin Cities area

A few days after most of Minnesota saw its first legit snowfall of the season, the southern third of the state is in line for a second wintry round starting as soon as Friday night.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Chanhassen is forecasting a steady accumulation starting off modestly before picking up in depth Saturday and then easing off Sunday.
When all is said and measured, the Twin Cities area might see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches, the NWS said. The same goes for communities to the west, all the way to the South Dakota border.
The full width of southern Minnesota including latitudes just below the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs should brace for depths in the upper single digits and maybe 10 inches, according to a winter storm warning issued by the NWS.
NWS meteorologist Joe Strus said he’s looking for a “long-duration light snow event” for the Twin Cities area, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the south metro and 3 to 5 for the north side of the metro.
With southern Minnesota “being closer to the center of the storm system,” Strus said, there’s the potential for 6 to 10 inches of snow, especially along Interstate 90.
Minnesota unpacked its snowy season on Wednesday, when the Twin Cities and other parts of the state woke up to roads fully or partly caked in slush and snow, disrupted school schedules and a smattering of snow emergencies for vehicle owners from their municipalities.
Unlike Wednesday’s snow, which held a fair amount of moisture, this next round, “we anticipate, should not be too heavy but not too powdery. Some of the snow may blow around.”