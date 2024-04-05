'Ripley'

Since the time novelist Patricia Highsmith introduced us to Tom Ripley in 1955, the con man who will literally kill to move up the social ladder has been portrayed on screen by Dennis Hopper, Matt Damon, John Malkovich and Alain Delon. Netflix's "You" was clearly influenced by Highsmith's work. But the latest adaptation may be the most haunting of them all. Director and writer Steven Zaillian ("Schindler's List," "The Night Of") raises the chill level by using black-and-white cinematography and a matter-of-fact approach to the gruesome crimes. At first, Andrew Scott, best known as the Hot Priest in "Fleabag," seems too wimpy to play Ripley. But he slowly becomes more menacing — and mesmerizing. Netflix

'Loot'

Maya Rudolph is one of our most animated comic actors with an arsenal of facial expressions that's just as deep as the one Julia Louis-Dreyfus pulls from. Her gifts are put to good use in the second season of this warm comedy about a spoiled aristocrat who discovers her soft side after a bitter divorce. Watching her moon over Benjamin Bratt and discover the wonders of mall shopping will put a big goofy grin on your face. Apple TV+

'Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office'

Computers are the primary enemy in this four-part "Masterpiece" production based on the real-life ordeal in England in which a faulty system caused post office managers to be falsely accused of stealing. It's a fascinating story, but I'm not convinced it requires four weeks to tell it. A slick 90-minute legal thriller would have done the trick. 8 p.m. Sunday, TPT

'Dinosaur'

Those who swoon over Scottish accents will be delighted by this brisk, bawdy comedy about an autistic historian (co-creator Ashley Storrie) adjusting to news that her sister is getting married. The setting is Glasgow, but the six episodes borrow heavily from the all-American rom-coms that Julia Roberts used to make. Hulu

'Elton John and Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song'

Those enjoying the return of "The Lion King" to a Minneapolis stage are probably humming "Can You Feel the Love Tonight." But John's collaborations with Tim Rice pale in comparison to the body of work he has churned out with Taupin. This tribute concert features a wide range of performances, from Metallica's cover of "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" to Brandi Carlile's take on "Madman Across the Water." 8 p.m. Monday, TPT









